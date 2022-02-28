Morris, Jerrell R.

Jerrell R. Morris, 25, passed away on Saturday, February 26. 2022, in Chattanooga.
Arrangements are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave., 423 622-9995.
February 28, 2022
Richard J. Witherow, Sr., 75, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, in Dayton, Tennessee.
Arrangements are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave., 423 622-9995. (click for more)
Arrangements are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave., 423 622-9995.
Jody D. Burgans, 40, passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Chattanooga.
Arrangements are by John P. Franklin Funeral Home, 1101 Dodds Ave., 423 622-9995. (click for more)
William Henry “Ity” Downs, 82, of Dayton, passed on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Rhea Medical Center in Dayton.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1940, in Dayton, the son of the late Frankie (Clark) Downs.
William was a much-loved custodian at Dayton City School and Rhea Central Elementary School. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Dayton.
He is survived by ...
Bobby Swafford, 71, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Athens Place in Athens, Tennessee.
He was born in Pikeville on Sept. 25, 1950, the son of the late Leonard and Ruth (Harris) Swafford. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Swafford.
Bobby lived in Dayton most of his life, was a graduate of Bledsoe County High School Class of 1968, ...
Work is underway to assemble multiple sources of funding to make much-needed stormwater and sewer infrastructure investments that will allow Chattanooga to grow and thrive, address overflows, and satisfy the terms of the city’s consent decree.
The city has multiple ongoing projects that, when complete, will mitigate overflows of Chattanooga's sanitary sewer system into the Tennessee ...
See Rock City Inc. announced the succession from fourth generation family ownership, led by Bill Chapin, to fifth generation, as his son Doug Chapin is set to purchase the outstanding shares of the company. This leadership transition takes place as Rock City prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary year beginning May 21, the attraction's Founder's Day. Additional plans are scheduled ...