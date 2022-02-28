Morris, Jerrell R.

William Henry “Ity” Downs, 82, of Dayton, passed on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Rhea Medical Center in Dayton. He was born on Jan. 26, 1940, in Dayton, the son of the late Frankie (Clark) Downs. William was a much-loved custodian at Dayton City School and Rhea Central Elementary School. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Dayton. He is survived by ... (click for more)

Bobby Swafford, 71, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Athens Place in Athens, Tennessee. He was born in Pikeville on Sept. 25, 1950, the son of the late Leonard and Ruth (Harris) Swafford. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Swafford. Bobby lived in Dayton most of his life, was a graduate of Bledsoe County High School Class of 1968, ... (click for more)