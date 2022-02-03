 Thursday, February 3, 2022 56.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Board of Education Discusses Challenges In Educational Equity Plan

Thursday, February 3, 2022 - by Thea Marshall
- photo by Thea Marshall

The Hamilton County Board of Education, during a Wednesday evening meeting to discuss the Educational Equity Plan that passed unanimously last March, said the policy was set forth to help move Hamilton County Schools and their “historically underserved student groups” forward. But in several areas progress does not appear to have been made.


The board set goals each year, for three years, in hopes to do just that.

This year, the board intends to reduce disproportionate suspension and expulsion rates, embedded cultural competence in school practices and to allocate resources equitably. Years two and three have a total of five goals including decreasing chronic absenteeism and increasing early post secondary opportunities. 


Hamilton County Education showed district data claiming black students were more likely than non-black peers to receive a “discipline response” such as suspension or explosion. They found this trend continued in 2021 despite one third of students learning at home. 


There was heavy debate regarding the accuracy of the data and if The Code of Acceptable Behavior (COAB) has anything to do with it. Reviewed every spring, the COAB aims to ensure students are treated fairly by teachers and staff.


“If everyone was using the COAB, and using it right, I believe this data might look very different,” said District 3 board member Joe Smith. 


The schools also revealed that a fourth of Hamilton County students experienced at least one negative social interaction based on race or ethnicity. Meanwhile, on average, teachers disagree that racial tensions happen in their schools. 


The board discussed if additional training on the COAB would help, times when teachers and staff have to make judgment calls and the possibility of racial and gender biases. 


“We have to realize that our internal and implicit biases affect the way we handle things,” said Karitsa Jones. “Do you know how many disciplinary meetings have happened and this is what it came down to?” 

 

Other board members like Jenny Hill say there could be a root cause to these issues. 


She said, “There is room for judgment in disciplinary response and that judgment along with student behavior, may be contributing to this gap. If we have different people, with possibly different training, or different values in their building or different perceptions of a given student and their track record, then there is room for judgment.” 


Mr. Smith and other board members said issues with students' behavior may be a result of their home life. The board discussed ways to increase parent engagement.


“We can increase the use of surveys and we can set goals on participation rates by school,” said Dr. Sonia Stewart. “It’s a parent action, but there’s a school action that can increase the parent action.” 


Allocating resources equitably, or goal three, raised concerns of its own. While the schools says it is vital for high poverty schools to receive the highest funding, and have done just that -  they have yet to see students improve.  


“We have been trying to get a staffing model and we have just slow walked it to a point where it's not fiscally responsible for us anymore,” said Superintendent Justin Robertson. “There are going to be some hard conversations with schools this spring about staffing because enrollment has declined and schools are going to be losing teachers - by losing, I mean a shift to other schools with more enrollment.” 


Chief Equity Officer Marsha Drake, said she plans to incorporate Wednesday’s discussion into their plan for future meetings. Superintendent Robertson said there is going to be a need for multiple “work sessions” in order to carry out this year’s strategic plan. 


February 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Was Roofied At Bar; Man Is Coughed On By Stranger

February 3, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

February 3, 2022

Woman Suffers Severe Burns In Tent Fire Wednesday Night


A woman told police she went out to some local bars. She arrived at the final bar around 1 a.m. When she got there, she found that the establishment was heavily packed and she was waiting in ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A fire at a downtown homeless camp left a woman with serious burns on Wednesday night. Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched on a call involving a woman suffering from burns at 1503 Middle ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Was Roofied At Bar; Man Is Coughed On By Stranger

A woman told police she went out to some local bars. She arrived at the final bar around 1 a.m. When she got there, she found that the establishment was heavily packed and she was waiting in line to get a drink at the bar. She said a taller male asked her if she was trying to get a drink and she told him that she was. She said that he did not work there and he was just trying to ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Thank You Note

One of the most endearing features in my weekly edition of the Epoch Times is entitled, “Dear Next Generation.” This is where older readers pass on wisdom to future generations and in the current issue a retired CEO in Michigan reveals a great truth about an undefeated luxury we all have in common. You don’t even have to be good at it because its magic works like nothing you have ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Win Streak Snapped At Samford, 80-72

Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)

Mocs Football Enjoys Success On National Signing Day

It started in December and continued today. The Chattanooga Mocs added to nearly every position group with 14 newcomers currently joining the 2022 roster during the 2021-22 signing period. Quarterback? Veteran and freshman added Playmakers on both sides of the ball? Strength up front on both sides of the ball? Young, promising leg in the kicking game? “You can’t ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors