Sergeant With Loudon County Sheriff's Office Killed While Trying To Remove Ladder From I-75

Thursday, February 3, 2022
Sgt. Chris Jenkins
Sgt. Chris Jenkins

A sergeant from the Loudon County Sheriff's Office was killed instantly on Thursday morning while trying to clear a fallen ladder from I-75.

Sgt. Chris Jenkins was struck by a tractor-trailer that also hit several vehicles that had slowed down.

He had been with the Sheriff's Office since 2002 starting as a corrections officer. He was promoted to patrol in 2003, then became a K-9 handler in 2007. He was named Patrol Supervisor of the Year in 2017. He was promoted to corporal in 2018 and to sergeant the following year. served the residents of Loudon County since 2002, when he worked as a corrections officer.

Lanes were closed for several hours after the incident.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol was asking anyone with information about the incident to call CID Tim Southerland at 865 594 5800. 


