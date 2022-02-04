Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno Announces For County Commission District 6 Seat

Red Bank Commissioner Ruth Jeno announced she is seeking the redrawn District 6 seat on the Hamilton County Commission.

Her experience in government and planning makes her the most qualified candidate for this position, her campaign said.

As the first female to have served as mayor of Red Bank, she has also served as vice mayor, and has been elected to the Red Bank Commission three times.

Her campaign said, "Having served nine years on the Red Bank Planning Commission and completing many hours of training, she understands the importance of economic development and how future development will play a crucial role in Hamilton County’s future. Commissioner Jeno will focus on education, economic development, and safety for our families in all neighborhoods."

Commissioner Jeno said, “Education is the key to accomplish these goals. Our children are our future; it is our responsibility to ensure they are ready for college or a career when they leave the Hamilton County School System. Our children deserve a quality learning environment, whether it be in a traditional classroom or a quality trade school.”

Her campaign said Ms. Jeno "has an extensive background in community service; she has served on many boards and committees for Hamilton County Schools and the city of Red Bank. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Red Bank Food Pantry and Red Bank Seniors on the Go, a senior citizens program she implemented 12 years ago. The senior group meetings are held at the Joe Glasscock Community Center. Ruth and former Mayor Joe Glasscock secured private funding to build the community center offering senior citizens and other citizen groups a place to meet year round.

"Ruth is an artist and a seamstress. As a 22-year member of Riverbend Smocking Guild, she uses her talent to make preemie baby gowns for hospitals and dresses for children in poverty-stricken areas of the world."

Commissioner Jeno was born and raised in North Chattanooga and has a rich history in District 6, it was stated. She and her husband Mike have been married 52 years and have two children, Michelle Jeno Johnson and Michael Jeno, and nine grandchildren. She and her husband 28 years ago bought a beautiful acreage tract in Red Bank where they built their forever home.

They attend Stuart Heights Baptist Church where she volunteered in the Awana Club Ministry.

She said, “I pledge to work with fellow county commissioners, government officials, our school board, school principals and citizen groups to make Hamilton County the best county in the state of Tennessee. I humbly ask for your trust and vote in electing me for your next District 6 County Commissioner.”