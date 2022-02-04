I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

There is a wise thought when it comes to funerals; if you don’t go the family will likely never notice, but if you do, the family will probably never forget. I was drawn to a story about funerals the other day where a man in Illinois described what happened when his cousin died. “Allan was my age of 77 when his heart gave out. He lived with his wife and daughter in Las Vegas ... (click for more)