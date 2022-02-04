February 4, 2022
Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign in gifts of $15,000 and $3,000 and another $15,000 loan, according ... (click for more)
An employee at the Comfort Inn, 2420 Williams St., called police. The employee and a guest were in the lobby. The guest told police he had been approached by a female knocking on his hotel room ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign in gifts of $15,000 and $3,000 and another $15,000 loan, according to his financial disclosure. Remaining gifts were $7,981.
He has spent $10,973.
Incumbent Sherry Paty has taken in $25,000. She has spent $2,702.
Gifts to the Bush campaign include ... (click for more)
An employee at the Comfort Inn, 2420 Williams St., called police. The employee and a guest were in the lobby. The guest told police he had been approached by a female knocking on his hotel room asking for money to pay for a pizza. The guest said he handed the woman $26 and followed her as she was leaving, since he was heading to his vehicle. The guest said he then noticed a silver ... (click for more)
I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented.
First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back.
Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)
There is a wise thought when it comes to funerals; if you don’t go the family will likely never notice, but if you do, the family will probably never forget. I was drawn to a story about funerals the other day where a man in Illinois described what happened when his cousin died.
“Allan was my age of 77 when his heart gave out. He lived with his wife and daughter in Las Vegas ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s softball team landed four players on the All-SoCon Preseason Second Team as voted on by the league coaches, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Mocs (25) received one first-place vote and were selected to finish third in the coaches’ poll.
Emily Coltharp (INF), Gracey Kruse (OF), Liz Rodebaugh (OF) and Hannah Wood ... (click for more)
Despite a career-high 31 points from graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste , the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team saw its five-game win streak snapped during an 80-72 defeat to Samford in Southern Conference action on the road inside the Pete Hanna Center on Wednesday evening.
Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 18-5 overall and is tied atop the SoCon regular season ... (click for more)