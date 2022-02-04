 Friday, February 4, 2022 38.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Private Memorial Service Set For Nick Callegari

Friday, February 4, 2022
Nick Callegari
Nick Callegari

A private memorial service has been set for Richard Nicholas "Nick" Callegari, 40, who went missing and whose body was later found in the Tennessee River in Jackson County, Ala.

Family members said, "Nick was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He loved spending time with his wife and son, and was the ultimate family man. He was an avid LSU fan. Nick enjoyed dirt bikes, cars, playing soccer, snowboarding, camping, seafood, cooking, biking around town, and spending time outdoors with his son, Krew. Nick was loved by all he met and will definitely be missed by everyone who knew him."

A private memorial service will be held for the family at Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Nick Callegari Memorial Fund for Krew Callegari web sitehttps://gofund.me/2873e75a 

You may mail checks or money orders in memory of Nick Callegari to the The Chattanooga Community Kitchen, P.O.

Box 11203, Chattanooga, Tn. 37401.

Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy Daisy, Tn 37379, 423 843-2525.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerome and Elnora Callegari, his uncles: Jerome “Buddy" Callegari Jr., Steven Callegari, Herbert Cleland, his aunt, Mary Cleland, cousins, Jerome P. ”Jay” Callegari III, Thomas Callegari, his maternal grandfather, Louis D. White, nephew, Jack P. Loutzenhiser 

Nick is survived by his wife, Lauren Baird Callegari; son, Krew Callegari; parents, Lisa and Richard “Dick” Callegari; sister and brother-in-law, Kayla and Henry Loutzenhiser; nephew, Boone Loutzenhiser; niece, Stevie Loutzenhiser; maternal grandmother, Amy B. White; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. 

Share your memories, stories and photos at legacyfuneralhome.com.


Brian Bush Contributes $33,000 To His City Judge Campaign; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

Georgia Has 100 More COVID Deaths And 7,101 New Cases

Brian Bush Contributes $33,000 To His City Judge Campaign; Incumbent Sherry Paty Receives $25,000

Attorney Brian Bush has raised $40,981 for his race for City Court judge. That includes $18,000 he provided to the campaign in gifts of $15,000 and $3,000 and another $15,000 loan, according to his financial disclosure. Remaining gifts were $7,981. He has spent $10,973. Incumbent Sherry Paty has taken in $25,000. She has spent $2,702. Gifts to the Bush campaign include ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 100 More COVID Deaths And 7,101 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 100 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 27,962. There are 7,101 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,867,677 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 104,026, which is an increase of 204 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Wasting The Time Of Our Police Officers

I am always amazed at the numerous stories that send our Chattanooga Police officers on calls where situations could have been prevented. First, if you leave your car running with the doors unlocked, expect that your car will be gone when you come back. Secondly, please stop leaving valuables such as wallets, credit cards, cash, tools, computers and other valuables in your ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: If You Just Show Up

There is a wise thought when it comes to funerals; if you don’t go the family will likely never notice, but if you do, the family will probably never forget. I was drawn to a story about funerals the other day where a man in Illinois described what happened when his cousin died. “Allan was my age of 77 when his heart gave out. He lived with his wife and daughter in Las Vegas ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Camden Sewell Could Get His Biggest Assignment Yet At UT

Camden Sewell, who has pitched in a number of roles for Tennessee’s baseball team, is a candidate for what could turn out to be his biggest assignment yet. The 6-foot-4 senior right-hander from Cleveland is one of several Vols being considered to fill in for preseason All-American starter Blade Tidwell. He will be sidelined for the season’s start because of shoulder soreness. ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Picked to Finish Third In SoCon

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s softball team landed four players on the All-SoCon Preseason Second Team as voted on by the league coaches, the league office announced Thursday afternoon. The Mocs (25) received one first-place vote and were selected to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Emily Coltharp (INF), Gracey Kruse (OF), Liz Rodebaugh (OF) and Hannah Wood ... (click for more)


