Private Memorial Service Set For Nick Callegari

A private memorial service has been set for Richard Nicholas "Nick" Callegari, 40, who went missing and whose body was later found in the Tennessee River in Jackson County, Ala.

Family members said, "Nick was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He loved spending time with his wife and son, and was the ultimate family man. He was an avid LSU fan. Nick enjoyed dirt bikes, cars, playing soccer, snowboarding, camping, seafood, cooking, biking around town, and spending time outdoors with his son, Krew. Nick was loved by all he met and will definitely be missed by everyone who knew him."

A private memorial service will be held for the family at Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Nick Callegari Memorial Fund for Krew Callegari web site: https://gofund.me/2873e75a

You may mail checks or money orders in memory of Nick Callegari to the The Chattanooga Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 11203, Chattanooga, Tn. 37401.

Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy Daisy, Tn 37379, 423 843-2525.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jerome and Elnora Callegari, his uncles: Jerome “Buddy" Callegari Jr., Steven Callegari, Herbert Cleland, his aunt, Mary Cleland, cousins, Jerome P. ”Jay” Callegari III, Thomas Callegari, his maternal grandfather, Louis D. White, nephew, Jack P. Loutzenhiser

Nick is survived by his wife, Lauren Baird Callegari; son, Krew Callegari; parents, Lisa and Richard “Dick” Callegari; sister and brother-in-law, Kayla and Henry Loutzenhiser; nephew, Boone Loutzenhiser; niece, Stevie Loutzenhiser; maternal grandmother, Amy B. White; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Share your memories, stories and photos at legacyfuneralhome.com.