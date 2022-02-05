1 Person Dead In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Hixson Pike

One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on Hixson Pike on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 9120 block of Hixson Pike for the report of a vehicle accident with entrapment.

Upon arrival, deputies located a crash with one victim in critical condition.

The victim succumbed to their injuries shortly thereafter.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the HCSO Traffic Unit.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.