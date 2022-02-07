Police Blotter: Woman Steals Corona At Speedway; Lady Causes Disorder At Exxon, Throwing Money

A shoplifting was reported at the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy. The manager told police that a white female with red hair and purple jacket entered the store and left with two cases of alcohol (Corona). She said the woman did not attempt to pay and passed all points of sale on the way out. She said the woman left possibly in a white four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry (white/gold on rear) towards Airport Road. She said she will call back with video footage at their convenience. She said the total theft would be approximately $50, with possibly other items. She further described the woman as a heavy set "chunky" white female wearing black pants and purple jacket with red hair.

* * *

A man was located sleeping in the men's restroom at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St., by the cleaning staff. Police asked the man to leave and told him that he was trespassed from that location per the business manager. The man left the area without incident.



* * *

Police responded to the Cummings Place Apartments on Starview Lane on report of an abandoned vehicle in front of building 400. The vehicle tag was run and was confirmed stolen in Chattanooga. The vehicle was recovered and the owner responded to the scene where the vehicle was

released back to her. Police were able to lift some finger prints for processing.

* * *



A man told police he received a camera speeding ticket in the mail. He says the ticket gave the camera location as 2626 Hixson Pike. He said he has never been to Chattanooga. He said the ticket picture of the vehicle shows a TN tag and a different vehicle than what he drives. He gave his license plate number.

* * *

An employee of AT&T said someone stole 275 feet of copper phone wire at 3925 Bonny Oaks. He said it will cost AT&T about $5,000 to replace the wire and to restore phone service in that area.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on Highland Avenue. Police knocked on the door and no one answered. Police then heard what they thought was a door slam/ loud commotion and made entry into the unlocked door. Police went into the room where they heard the noise come from and found a man and a woman in the room. The woman was in the restroom and the man was sitting in a chair. Police asked them what was going on. The man said they were just arguing about his father's passing and they just got loud with each other. The woman also said the same thing and that there was nothing physical. Police did not see any signs of physical abuse and there were not

any other witnesses.

* * *

An employee of Mountain View Chevrolet, 310 East 20th St., told police that Cherokee Truck Equipment has a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 cab and chassis on the lot. He said sometime overnight someone stole one catalytic converter off of the vehicle. He said this vehicle is new and has not been registered. He said they checked the security camera's footage and it was no help. He said the vehicle was parked out of range of the cameras.

* * *

A woman on Meade Circle told police that someone stole her Smith & Wesson firearm from her residence. She said she has relatives in and out, but no one would say that they took it.

* * *

A woman told police that someone got into her vehicle while parked at The Chattanoogan Hotel, 1201 Broad St, sometime around 10 a.m. She said there were no signs of forced entry and she was not sure how they got in. She said several items were taken and she was parked nowhere near a video surveillance camera.

* * *

A person was reported sleeping outside the Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. Police did discover a white female sleeping on the sidewalk in front of the store. Police identified the woman and she said she was homeless and had walked the wrong direction from town and was so tired she could not find her way back. The woman had no outstanding warrants. She requested that police transport her back into town where she was more familiar with her surroundings. Police took her to the Krystal at 307 Cherokee Blvd.

* * *



A shoplifting was reported at Ollies, 5804 Brainerd Road. The manager told police that two black males entered the store, walked out with $1,100 of merchandise and fled the scene in a red truck. Police observed video footage of the men leaving the store with the merchandise. Police are

unable to identify the men because they were wearing masks.

* * *

A man told police that someone stole his iPhone while hanging out at the Moxy on West Martin Luther King Boulevard. He said someone possibly walked by and picked up the phone. He said he would call back at a later time to add the serial number.

* * *



A man told police he last saw his cell phone when he went to Rias Market, 804 Broad St. He said he believes a homeless person has his phone because he last received a GPS ping from the Public Library on Broad St. He said there was an old black man standing in the door way of Rias Market when he left.

* * *

An employee of the Exxon, 2304 Shallowford Village Dr., told police that a black female came into the store and caused a disorder after a dispute about money owed. The employee said the woman was yelling at her while she was taking a video with her phone and threw an unknown amount of money, which hit the plexiglass over the counter and landed on the floor behind the counter. The employee said she wanted the incident documented because of the potential of the video to be posted on social media and she wanted to protect her future.