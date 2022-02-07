Janet Hinds Sentenced To 11 Years In Death Of Chattanooga Police Officer Nicholas Galinger

Janet Hinds, the former Soddy Daisy postmaster convicted in the death of a rookie Chattanooga Police officer, was sentenced on Monday to serve 11 years in state prison. She had faced 8-12 years in prison.

Judge Don Poole set the sentence in the case in which officer Nicholas Galinger was struck and killed as he inspected an overflowing manhole cover on Hamill Road.

There was an extensive search, and the damaged car of Ms. Hinds was eventually located at her home.

Hinds was found guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication and seven other charges by a jury last September.

Officer Galinger, 38, was killed Feb. 23, 2019, when Ms. Hinds drove down the road after being at the Farm to Fork with friends. District Attorney Neal Pinkston said Ms. Hinds had consumed 78 ounces of beer and a shot of alcohol in the three and a half hours before the officer was struck and immediately killed.

More to follow...