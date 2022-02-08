Lee Helton Launches Campaign For District 7 County Commission

 Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Weather

Chattanooga businessman Lee Helton publicly launched his campaign to represent District 7 on the Hamilton County Commission.  Surrounded by a group of family, friends and supporters over the weekend, Mr. Helton announced he was a candidate to be the Republican nominee to fill the open seat in the district. 

“For more than a decade, I’ve owned my own business, created jobs, met payroll and have the experience to solve problems. I understand that families spend their money better than government,” Mr. Helton said to the kick-off crowd. “I will use a common sense, conservative approach to serving my community and neighbors. I know we must spend the people’s money wisely.   

“This community is where I have built my home and am raising my daughters. I want them to grow up safely while enjoying their school years, just like each of you.”

Mr. Helton’s campaign manager, Tony Sanders of Five Strong, Inc., said, “I’ve been involved in several campaigns, and I’m amazed at the amount of support, both in encouragement and contributions, Lee has received thus far. Lee’s campaign has received over $35,000 in contributions to date. We have three more fund raisers scheduled in the district, as of today. Lee is a down to earth, hard-working small business owner.”

Mr. Helton graduated from UT-Chattanooga with a degree in finance, and graduated from East Ridge High School.  He has owned Lee Helton Construction, LLC for over a decade.  Mr. Helton has served as the treasurer for the Hamilton County Republican Party for the past two years.

The county primary is Tuesday, May 3, with early voting running April 13 through April 27.


A homeowner on Montview Drive told police they found a gun. When the officer arrived, the homeowner took the officer into their backyard and showed a gun in their bushes. The gun was rusty and appeared to have been outside for a long time. The homeowner said police were chasing someone who jumped their fence on Jan. 13, 2020. The homeowner said they didn't know if the two things ... (click for more)

It was Valentine’s Day 1958 and I was in the fifth grade at White Oak Elementary School. The one-story brick building was located at James Avenue and Memorial Drive with two large playgrounds. The school had a spacious auditorium with stage where students presented live plays. I remember playing a pilgrim in a Thanksgiving play. Mrs. Floyd Carver was our fifth grade teacher ... (click for more)

Small businesses are the backbone of any community. Red Bank recently lost two strong businessmen, Ken Combs and Robert Eldridge, who were always there for us. For several decades, Mr. Combs operated the Gulf Station on Dayton Boulevard. He got us to work and school when our vehicles wouldn’t start or just needed routine service. Mr. Combs later re-located to 4710 Dayton Blvd. ... (click for more)

Ever so often the best stories recirculate on the Internet and over the weekend one of my favorites about sheer gratitude popped up on my screen. Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker, whose name is enshrined in our Medal of Honor Museum, is perhaps one of the bravest of the brave but his most vivid stripes came when he was lost at sea for 24 days during World War II. I don’t know who ... (click for more)

A.J. Caldwell did it again. Down 72-71 on the final possession, Caldwell connected on a buzzer-beating three in the corner off a pass from Malachi Smith to lift the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team to a thrilling 74-72 road victory over Mercer in Southern Conference action on Monday evening in Hawkins Arena. Following the win, Chattanooga picks up its 20th win of the ... (click for more)

Somewhere during the past two weeks, Tennessee somehow has lost its confidence. The Lady Vols are struggling mightily to retrieve the precious quality as evidenced by another women’s basketball beatdown, 75-56 at the hands of Connecticut on Sunday in Hartford. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games. Sunday’s defeat and an 84-59 thrashing at Florida last Thursday were ... (click for more)


