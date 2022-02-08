Lee Helton Launches Campaign For District 7 County Commission

Chattanooga businessman Lee Helton publicly launched his campaign to represent District 7 on the Hamilton County Commission. Surrounded by a group of family, friends and supporters over the weekend, Mr. Helton announced he was a candidate to be the Republican nominee to fill the open seat in the district.



“For more than a decade, I’ve owned my own business, created jobs, met payroll and have the experience to solve problems. I understand that families spend their money better than government,” Mr. Helton said to the kick-off crowd. “I will use a common sense, conservative approach to serving my community and neighbors. I know we must spend the people’s money wisely.

“This community is where I have built my home and am raising my daughters. I want them to grow up safely while enjoying their school years, just like each of you.”



Mr. Helton’s campaign manager, Tony Sanders of Five Strong, Inc., said, “I’ve been involved in several campaigns, and I’m amazed at the amount of support, both in encouragement and contributions, Lee has received thus far. Lee’s campaign has received over $35,000 in contributions to date. We have three more fund raisers scheduled in the district, as of today. Lee is a down to earth, hard-working small business owner.”



Mr. Helton graduated from UT-Chattanooga with a degree in finance, and graduated from East Ridge High School. He has owned Lee Helton Construction, LLC for over a decade. Mr. Helton has served as the treasurer for the Hamilton County Republican Party for the past two years.



The county primary is Tuesday, May 3, with early voting running April 13 through April 27.