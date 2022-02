Ochs Highway between St Elmo Avenue and W 41st Street is closed due to an emergency water main repair, city officials said Wednesday at 8:45 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured via W 41st Street.

Officials said, "Please plan additional time for travel as heavy delays are expected.

Tractor-trailers will have difficulty making the turns in St Elmo, therefore semis and large trucks are encouraged to utilize Scenic Highway."