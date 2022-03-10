Police Blotter: McDonald's Customer Is Irate About Price Of Chicken Nuggets; Man Who Removed His Pants At Dollar General Told Not To Return

An employee at McDonald’s at 4829 Brainerd Road told police a black female ordered some chicken nuggets. She apparently approached the drive-thru window and became angry at the $1 price difference between a 10 piece and 20 piece. Next, the female attempted to come through the drive-thru window prior to exiting. The female pulled around front and started screaming. The employee locked the door and told her to leave, which she did. The employee didn’t want to pursue anything and just needed a report.

* * *

Police spoke via telephone with a man who said he was buying breakfast at Bojangles at 4701 Hixson Pike that morning and believes he dropped or left his credit card. He later discovered via his card fraud department someone had been using his credit card at various locations. The list of locations include: Mapco #3537 $30, Mikes Citgo $120, Circle K #03649 $8.67, Walmart #3619 $154.94, and Beauty Zone 1 $94.12, $26.18. The man has since canceled the card.

* * *

A woman on 4th Avenue told police she was in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend and explained that they were arguing over finances, but her boyfriend had left before police arrived. She said the argument was only verbal, and she no longer needed police.

* * *

A man told police he found a wallet with ID in a parking lot in the vicinity of 20th Street and Market Street. Police transported the wallet to property for safekeeping. The ID located inside was for a man who resides at the Community Kitchen at 727 East 11th St.

* * *

A woman called police and said she was at Encore at 1150 Carter St. for a career fair. During the time she was there, someone stole her gold-colored iPhone 11. She tracked the phone to the Grove Street Apartments via her Apple watch. The gold iPhone was in a clear case with stars.

* * *



A person driving by CHI Memorial Metabolic and Bariatric Care at 7405 Shallowford Road called police and said the front double doors was standing wide open. Upon arrival, police also observed the front doors open. The closed business was searched to make sure no one was inside. The double doors were secured back as well as it could be. Police could not reach the owners.

* * *

Police responded to an accident with injuries at 3950 Brainerd Road involving a red SUV and silver van. The woman driving the SUV said she was sitting at the light at the intersection of Brainerd Road and Belvoir Avenue when her vehicle was rear-ended. She said the impact caused her neck pain, so EMS responded to the scene. Police checked the woman’s SUV for damage and didn’t see any. Police spoke to the other driver who said she got distracted, but once she looked up, she slammed on the brakes while rear-ending the SUV. The second driver had EMS check her out due to being pregnant, but refused being transported. Police checked the van for damage, but didn’t see any. Police didn't observe any damage to either vehicle. Due to neither vehicle sustaining damage, neither driver wanted to file an accident report.

* * *

A woman told police over the phone that someone attempted to get into her vehicle while it was parked at City View Apartments at 2709 Citico Ave. She said the front driver side door had scratches and the acrylic paint is damaged near the lock.

* * *

While on routine patrol, an officer saw an unoccupied, white Toyota 4Runner parked at the end of Central Avenue where it circles back into Dorris Street. Police conducted registration on the vehicle and found it wasn’t stolen, but was registered out of Marion County. This report was written to document the vehicle for future reference.

* * *

An employee with the Choo Choo Hotel at 1400 Market St. called police and requested a white male party be asked to leave the property. The man was not a guest and was acting strangely. An officer spoke to the man who identified himself as Dallas, and he agreed to leave the property. Dallas did not provide a last name.

* * *

A woman on Roanoke Avenue told police her driver-side window on her vehicle had been broken. She said while she was out of town, she observed an unknown black male breaking the window of her car as well as the window of another man’s vehicle. The woman was able to show the officer security footage where an unknown man was seen approaching the man’s vehicle and appears to smash the driver-side window and leave the scene. The unknown man was then seen returning to the residence approximately an hour later. The suspect then broke the driver-side window of the woman’s car and checked the door handles of another vehicle on the scene. The suspect also attempted to open the door to the residence and then left the scene. The woman said no personal belongings were taken from her car, however, the man was not on the scene to inventory his vehicle..

* * *

An employee of Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. told police a male customer was told he is banned and not to return due to him possibly shoplifting and that he took his pants off inside the store. The suspect is a white male with glasses and a service animal. The employee said the man grew irate and made threats about knowing what car the manager drives. She needed a report in case anything were to happen.