Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 12 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Thursday reported 12 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 17 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,416.

There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Thursday, for a total of 1,081. The death was reported to be a male, age 51-60.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 48 in Hamilton County, down from 50 on Wednesday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are eight Hamilton County inpatients and seven patients are in ICU, down from eight on Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,093, which is 99 percent. There are 242 active cases, compared to 279 on Wednesday.