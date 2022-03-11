Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2022-0027 Travis Poole (R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, and O-1 Office Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 800 block of Signal Mountain Road and the O-1 portion of a property line located in the 100 block of Russell Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone, R-2 Residential Zone, and O-1 Office Zone to R-4 Special Zone.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)b. 2022-0029 Woodbridge, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7503 Igou Gap Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)c. 2022-0022 Ethan Collier (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Conditions 1-7 from Ordinance No. 9735 on the property located at 7610 Goodwin Road and an unaddressed property located in the 7600 block of Goodwin Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)d. 2022-0021 4000 TN, LLC (R-4 Special Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4000 Tennessee Avenue, from R-4 Special Zone and M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)e. 2022-0025 Jefferson Holley and RFM Development Company (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2378 Chestnut Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, with a condition. (Alternate Version)f. 2022-0019 Alicia Domingo Sebastian (R-1 Residential Zone to C-5 Neighborhood CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3619 5th Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-5 Neighborhood Commercial Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: (None)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to execute a lease with OBC Properties, Delaware, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the lease of approximately 9,084 square feet of space for operation of the Public Library in the 5900 Building, Suite 1500, 5705 Marlin Road, for the term of five (5) years, for the annual rent of $94,980.00. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to enter into Amendment No. 2 and a Fourth Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Friends of the Zoo, Inc., in substantially the forms attached, to extend the term for an additional period of sixty (60) days to the date of May 14, 2022. (District 8)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to apply for, and if awarded, to accept Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) supplemental funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law), for an amount up to $5 million.HUMAN RESOURCESd. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Gabriella Gray, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.e. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Seth Watson, as Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Celeste Murphy as the Chief of Police.PLANNINGg. BYD Broad (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a new liquor store located at 1616 Broad Street. (District 7)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSTransportationh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for Contract No. T-15-032-101, South Chickamauga Greenway-Youngstown, to drill an unexpected amount of rock which requires extending Construction Engineering and Inspection (CEI) by Arcadis U.S., Inc., for an increase of $187,254.65, for a revised contract total amount of $242,350.83. (District 5)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Item Listed Below):? Imbibe, LLC d/b/a Imbibe Wine, Spirits & Beer (1616 Broad Street) – Certificate of Compliance for Liquor Store (District 7).? Reappointment of Ray Adkins to the Board of Zoning Appeals (District 1).XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MARCH 22, 2022CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: (None)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 02-08-2022)2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to enter into an Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with the Chattanooga Radio Control Club, in substantially the form attached, for the lease of approximately six (6) acres and a defined fly zone for the flying of model airplanes, club meetings, and other connected activities, located at 4246 Woodland Drive, on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 140-133, for the additional term of one (1) year, through March 31, 2023, for the annual fee of $200.00. (District 4)b. A resolution authorizing reimbursements to the following Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Tennessee Opportunity PILOT Initiative Partners: (1) Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA); (2) Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce; (3) Chattanooga State Community College; (4) The Enterprise Center; (5) First Things First; (6) Signal Centers; (7) Southeast Tennessee Development District (SETD); (8) Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Chattanooga (TCAT Chattanooga); (9) United Way of Greater Chattanooga; (10) University of Tennessee College of Social Work & Social Work Office of Research and Public Service; and (11) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, for expenses incurred for the Tennessee Opportunity PILOT Initiative Planning Grant during the ninety (90) day planning period of December 30, 2021, through March 30, 2022, for an amount not to exceed $445,000.00.LIBRARYc. A resolution confirming the appointment of Ken Jones to the Library Board of Directors.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointments of Jermaine Freeman and Hiren Desai to the Stadium Corporation Board.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), with Kleenco Construction of Tennessee, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, for Contract No. R-15-021-201, Various Parks ADA Improvements for final reconciliation of unit items, additional work at the Warner Park Pool Shade Structure and the Avondale Community Center, for an increase of $91,339.84, for a revised contract total amount of $653,659.34. (Districts 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 & 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew blanket Contract No. W-20-010-201, Paving and Concrete Repair or Replacement, for year two (2) of four (4) years with PRI of East Tennessee, Inc., of Knoxville, TN, and TNT Concrete, LLC, of Calhoun, TN, for an annual amount not to exceed $1.5 million.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.