Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACUFF, WILLIAM WEBSTER

9276 RIDGE RD WHITWELL, 37349

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AINSCOUGH, TINA MARIE

1830 MILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BARRERA-HERNANDEZ, LUIS

6 LEAH LANE #52 RINGGOLD, 30741

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BIRT, DERRICK LEBRON

2908 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRANCH, KENNETH TODD

5434 MCCAHILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PALCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FELONY EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING



BROWN, ERIC CHARLES

2815 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.





Housing AuthorityBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BROWN, SALLIYAH KASABRIANA628 WEST 13TH STREET COURTS UNIT #195 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHILDS, DAVID DANIEL1381 JOHN BURCH RD DUNLAP, 373274750Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSCORDOVA, HENRY ANTHONY1302 VANESSA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)FREESE, DOMINIQUE LYNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FULLER, KENNETH LABRON8808 HEATHFIELD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONIMPROPER LANE USAGEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGEFTER, EMMA L3102 OLDE TOWN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHAKES, JEREMIAH AVERY286 SIMS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGG ASSAULTHANKS, MICHAEL DAKOTA2737 FOREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEARHAWTHORNE, REECE MADDOX5839 HENRY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGHOWE, VIRGINIA ALMA338 TRACE LN EAST RIDGE, 30741Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYJAMES, KEVIN LEBRON5130 LOIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374161957Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGJARRELL, LARRY DALEDOES NOT KNOW IT ,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCRIMINAL HOMICIDEJOINER, GARY LORENZO105 DOGWOOD STREET DALEVILLE, 36322Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN828 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112013Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELOPEZ-TORRES, JUAN WILSON407 HOWARD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWMASSENGALE, TERRY RANDALL5607 BROWNTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUIDUI 2ND OFFENSEOPEN CONTAINERMCCOY, BEVERLY DANYALE5905 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MCKINNEY, EDWARD DWIGHT5406 HIGH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCMAHAN, GEORGE ADAM300 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMOON, ROYLEE DAVIS716 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWNEWMAN, AMY IRENE1400 E 50THST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOWENS, WILLIAM NICHOLAS718 LEVI RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERYPACK, JOHNNY M1500 KEEBLE STREET APT D EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH SELL DEPIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR286 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERS, JAMES MICHAELHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER COUNTY GA)SHERROD, THOMAS DAVID12615 CRANFIELD ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIVELS, TYRONE LAMAR2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTHOMAS, JOHN CASEY2324 DAVID CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00WILLIAMS, KALIA DARLENE1700 E BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEYOTHER, ALLEN JAMES1335 ELI RD HIXSON, 37373Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTYOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL730 W JAMES STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ZOLLMAN, NATHAN JON1131 STRINGERSA RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainFAILURE TO APPEAR