School Board Lukewarm To Idea Of Employee Bonuses Due To Inflation

County School Board members were lukewarm to the idea floated by Chairman Tucker McClendon and the administration for employee bonuses to help absorb the effects of inflation. The cost is $2.8 million.

The plan was to give $500 to each full-time employee and $250 for each part-time.

Jenny Hill said she will not be able to attend Thursday night's meeting, but her vote would have been no.

She said, "It will have a very short effect, especially when you consider the taxes that will be taken out." She said, "Inflation is still going to be there. I question the usefulness of this $2.8 million spend."

James Walker said he would like to see the money go for something more permanent - say a ball field. He said, "This is a tough one. I want to love on our employees, but I struggle with this."

Rhonda Thurman said she struggled also, saying she would like to help employees "but inflation hasn't hit school employees any more than anybody else."

She added, "$2.8 million is a lot of money. Inflation is going to hit us here at the school system as well."

Marco Perez said the notion "came as a surprise" to him and wondered about its origins. He noted, "In my world, they would take out 25 percent, leaving $350." He questioned whether a payout should just go to those at the lower end of the pay scale.

Tiffanie Robinson said, "Truthfully, it doesn't make a big dent." She also suggested aiming funds at those making the least.

Supt. Justin Robertson said the schools had paid a similar bonus last year to employees using COVID relief money. He acknowledged, "It's a tough call. It's intended to support our employees, but it is a big number."

Mr. McClendon said the school's Rainy Day fund is in good shape and could absorb the $2.8 million leaving a significant overage to help some school facility needs.

