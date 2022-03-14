CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Monday, March 14, 2022 54.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


School Board Lukewarm To Idea Of Employee Bonuses Due To Inflation

Monday, March 14, 2022

County School Board members were lukewarm to the idea floated by Chairman Tucker McClendon and the administration for employee bonuses to help absorb the effects of inflation. The cost is $2.8 million.

The plan was to give $500 to each full-time employee and $250 for each part-time.

Jenny Hill said she will not be able to attend Thursday night's meeting, but her vote would have been no.

She said, "It will have a very short effect, especially when you consider the taxes that will be taken out." She said, "Inflation is still going to be there. I question the usefulness of this $2.8 million spend."

James Walker said he would like to see the money go for something more permanent - say a ball field. He said, "This is a tough one. I want to love on our employees, but I struggle with this."

Rhonda Thurman said she struggled also, saying she would like to help employees "but inflation hasn't hit school employees any more than anybody else."

She added, "$2.8 million is a lot of money. Inflation is going to hit us here at the school system as well."

Marco Perez said the notion "came as a surprise" to him and wondered about its origins. He noted, "In my world, they would take out 25 percent, leaving $350." He questioned whether a payout should just go to those at the lower end of the pay scale.

Tiffanie Robinson said, "Truthfully, it doesn't make a big dent." She also suggested aiming funds at those making the least.

Supt. Justin Robertson said the schools had paid a similar bonus last year to employees using COVID relief money. He acknowledged, "It's a tough call. It's intended to support our employees, but it is a big number."

Mr. McClendon said the school's Rainy Day fund is in good shape and could absorb the $2.8 million leaving a significant overage to help some school facility needs.

 


March 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 14, 2022

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

March 14, 2022

Fire Destroys Auto/Garage Business Monday Evening; Owner And His Brother Are Injured


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School ... (click for more)

An auto/garage business was destroyed by fire Monday evening in Dallas Bay. An auto mechanic called 911 reporting a garage fire at his business. At 7:55 p.m., Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALMAND, JEFFREY LYNN 402 LOOKOUT CIRCLE TRENTON, 30752 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE ARELLANO, JORGE ISABEL 4302 WOODLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... (click for more)

John Shearer: Remembering Great Riverside High Basketball Teams, Part 1

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the 1972 state championship won by the boys’ basketball team at Riverside High School, the former school located on 3rd Street where the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences now is. On March 18 of that year, with Anthony “Woosie” Roberts scoring 24 points, the Trojans beat a familiar foe – rival Howard High – in the finals by ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Yes, Blame High Gas Prices On Biden

The liberal headline read “Don’t Blame Gas Prices on Joe Biden And Democratic Energy Policy” but in the words of experts, that’s hardly the truth. Greg Sindelar is the CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and he doesn’t blink when he says emphatically, “Biden can only blame himself.” Sindelar claims gasoline was selling for around $2.20 per gallon when Biden was elected and ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors