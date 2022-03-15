CHATTANOOGA MOCS A #13 SEED. WILL PLAY #4 SEED ILLINOIS IN PITTSBURGH
 Tuesday, March 15, 2022 63.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Harrison Man Charged With Striking Boy With Belt 61 Times; Confining Him To Kitchen Table For 3 Days

Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Michael Eugene Hall
Michael Eugene Hall

Michael Eugene Hall, 67, was arrested after court documents allege he struck a child 61 times with a belt “all over his body” last Wednesday. On Friday, law enforcement received a report from a school counselor that a child said Hall had beat him 57 times with a belt and that there was video of the incident.

 

Police spoke to the victim at school and interviewed the child victim. The child confirmed the report, and identified Hall as the suspect. Photographs taken after the incident showed marks to the child’s buttocks, upper arm, chest, torso, neck, and face. There were also seven video files produced from a cell phone.

 

The court document said 24 strikes could be heard in one video.

Over the course of seven videos, the detective counted 61 strikes. Police spoke with other relatives who were present who confirmed what the video showed, and court documents said they “were concerned for his safety.” They also said the victim was not allowed to leave the kitchen table except to go to the bathroom for the last three days.

 

Police responded to the residence and arrested Hall. Police said Hall admitted to striking the child with the belt 20 times before noticing the child’s pants were still “fixed.” He said he continued to hit the child with the belt because the child was fighting him. Police said Hall initially denied striking the child in the face, but they said he changed his story and said he “slapped him” and said he went too far.

 

The victim said he had been confined to the kitchen table for the last three days. Detectives photographed the victim and observed swelling on both sides of the child’s face, as well as bruises all over the body.

 

Hall, of 7342 Sims Road, Harrison, was then charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse. 


March 15, 2022

Bridgeete Frederick Arrested In March 8th Shooting On East 11th Street

March 15, 2022

Harrison Man Charged With Striking Boy With Belt 61 Times; Confining Him To Kitchen Table For 3 Days

March 15, 2022

Dalton Man Gets 19-Year Sentence For Child Molestation


CPD Homicide investigators have made an arrest in the shooting of a 21-year old woman at the 600 block of East 11th Street on March 8. Bridgeete Frederick has been charged with attempted criminal ... (click for more)

Michael Eugene Hall, 67, was arrested after court documents allege he struck a child 61 times with a belt “all over his body” last Wednesday. On Friday, law enforcement received a report from ... (click for more)

A 55-year-old Dalton man has been sentenced to serve 19 years in prison followed by one year on probation for child molestation. Anthony Marshall Ponders, of 310 Jericho Way, was sentenced ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Bridgeete Frederick Arrested In March 8th Shooting On East 11th Street

CPD Homicide investigators have made an arrest in the shooting of a 21-year old woman at the 600 block of East 11th Street on March 8. Bridgeete Frederick has been charged with attempted criminal homicide. She is in custody and has been transported to the Silverdale Detention Facility. (click for more)

Harrison Man Charged With Striking Boy With Belt 61 Times; Confining Him To Kitchen Table For 3 Days

Michael Eugene Hall, 67, was arrested after court documents allege he struck a child 61 times with a belt “all over his body” last Wednesday. On Friday, law enforcement received a report from a school counselor that a child said Hall had beat him 57 times with a belt and that there was video of the incident. Police spoke to the victim at school and interviewed the child victim. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: County Needs Leaders

With the prospect there could be more new faces than familiar ones in Hamilton County government after the 2022 election, veteran politician Joe Graham said on Monday that leadership will be at a premium in this election cycle. “I can’t remember a county election where there have been as many candidates and, while that’s a positive thing, good leadership is crucial.” Graham, ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Vols And Mocs Better Than Their Seed Indicates

Things are a lot different in 2022 as the Tennessee Volunteers head to the NCAA Tournament. For the first time since 1979, the Vols are going into March Madness after a win. That win was an impressive 65-50 victory over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament finals. Tennessee never trailed in the game and jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the red hot Aggies. It was a complete victory ... (click for more)

Mocs Are #13 Seed; To Play Illinois In Pittsburgh

The Chattanooga Mocs are playing fourth-seeded Illinois in the NCAA Tournament as a 13 seed. They and their faithful supporters packed one side of the Roundhouse on Selection Sunday to watch CBS's national broadcast. The McKenzie Arena crowd was briefly shown a few times during the broadcast. "Let me be clear, the Chattanooga Mocs are going to the Sweet 16," The Athletic's Seth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors