School Board Candidate Jones Has 6-Year Plan For Boosting Cleveland Schools; Says School Director, Principals Not Invited To His Town Hall Meetings

Cleveland businessman Allan Jones, who is running for the Cleveland School Board, said he has a six-year plan for improving the schools.

He said, "In 2006, I was tasked with creating a plan to improve the wrestling programs in Cleveland. I created a six-year plan and implemented it. Today, we see the rewards of my 6-year plan, as the Cleveland High School Wrestling team has set an all-time record by winning five State Championships in a row.

"As I did with the wrestling program in 2006, I am crafting a new 6-year plan for the Cleveland school system. My plan will work to improve students’ test scores, boost teacher morale, and enhance overall district pride. We will start by focusing on grades 6-12, and then focus on the grades below.

"While building our plan over the next year, I will hold town hall meetings with our amazing teachers where they will be free to share their concerns, thoughts, and ideas freely. The director of schools and the principals will not be invited to these meetings.

"Together, we will improve the positioning of our school system from being a lower-tier district to a top-tier district in the state. I will not be satisfied with anything less than the best for our school system. The same dedication I showed in building the strongest wrestling team in the state will be used to make Cleveland City Schools great again."