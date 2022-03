Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAIR, MELISSA BROOK

2407 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BROWN, CHARLES EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CANION, REBECCA ANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ((AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN

171 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796414

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PETITION TO REVOKE



CARTER, DEMETRIUS

3402 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



COLE, JERMICHAEL LEE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT.

607 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAUGHTERY, CARL R8210 BLUE SPRUCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDURHAM, CARRIE MICHELLE346 MEADOWLARK TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTFLANAGAN, ASIAP.O. BOX 55042 RIVERSIDE, 92517Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER 1,000FONDAW, BRITTANY CRYSTAL3111 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTYFORESTER, BRYAN PATRICK4003 BUCKNER LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAREVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYHENSLEY, JULIA MECHELL8109 SUE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTYHESTER, ASHLEY N143 HENDRICKS BLVD APT #6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERJONES, KENDRA OLAIN1346 GUNBARREL RD, APT 933 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTJORDAN, LEBRON EDWARD873 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKELLOGG, JOSHUA LUKE182 COUNTY ROAD 498 ETOWAH, 373315422Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEONARD, JUNIOUS LOINELL1914 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEWIS, KAITLYN VICTORIA1390 WAYNE ROAD SAVANNAH, 38372Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARLITTLE, SEAN RYAN7836 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDLITTLEJOHN, MADISON ALEXIS1346 GUNBARREL RD APT 933 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOMBARDO, JASON COY1835 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFAILURE TO APPEARLUDWIG, OCTAVIOUS902 STRAIGHT STREET DALTON, 30736Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, MELANIE DAWN3520 LAMAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, KUCHAVA SHANAY2251 E 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)NOVENE, ALLANTE DYQUAN1114 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET APTB CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOBED, LORENDA1355 VILLAGE GREEN DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT (SIMPLE)PINHEIRO, ALYSSA ANDREA210 EDWINA CT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTPIPER, LORINE YOLANDA206 WEST OAK ST. ROOSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000PITTS, CIARA4907 SUNBEAM AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTRAINES, JONATHAN TYLER2017 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARROLLINS, EMANUEL LAMARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY EVADINGFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSILVA, BRETT A418 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 2E DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESYKES, ZAQUE XAVIER905 S MAYO AVE COMPTON, 90221Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONTURNER, LYNDON K4427 HIGHWAY 134 WHITESIDE, 37396Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGWINFIELD, NIGEL ROY1407 CAROUSEL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)