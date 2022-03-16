Non-Partisan Hamilton County Church Voter Guides Available Online March 21

With the first of three local elections in 2022 fast approaching, a nonpartisan voter guide specifically designed for Christian voters with candidates’ answers will be available online this coming Monday. There is no cost associated for voters in using this guide.



“We are very pleased with the response from candidates we’ve received thus far,” said Church Voter Guides Spokesman Tim Adams. “Overall, the response rate is over 80 percent, including county mayor candidates, both district attorney candidates and the candidate running for sheriff. We use the verbatim answers provided by candidates, with no editing involved. We think the answers will really help voters better know each candidate, so they can make a more informed choice when they vote.”



Church Voter Guides provides voters with information about where candidates stand on key issues, not a simple "yes" or "no" answer. The organization took questions that were submitted by citizens of Hamilton County and submitted them to candidates.



To get alerted as soon as Voter Guides are available and to receive updates, visit VoteChattanooga.org and add your name securely to the email list.



Church Voter Guides, a nonpartisan Chattanooga-based nonprofit, initially launched in Colorado Springs last year. The guides are specifically designed to be 501(c)(3)-compliant so that it may be promoted and distributed through local churches and other 501(c)(3) organizations.



Candidates running for Hamilton County are being surveyed regarding their positions on such topics as Critical Race Theory, sex ed, the parent’s role in their child’s education, COVID-19 protocols, pro-life positions and more. Candidate answers to the questionnaire are published in the Voter Guide verbatim, thereby ensuring that candidates’ responses accurately represent their positions and perspectives on these issues. This information is then shared through the online Guide.



For more information, or to book a meeting about Church Voter Guides and/or our Hamilton County Election Voter Guide, call Rick Toner at 423-910-9105.