"Out Of Control" Irish Pub Across From The Aquarium Gets 30-Day Beer License Suspension

Thursday, March 17, 2022

An Irish pub that one City Beer Board member said is "out of control" was given a 30-day beer license suspension by the board on Thursday morning.

The suspension is to run beginning March 31 so the Leapin' Leprechaun at 101 Market St. will get to operate for the big St. Patrick's Day crowd. The board has to give two weeks time in order for a suspended bar to have time to file an appeal.

It was testified that on the early morning hours of March 5 an anonymous caller said there were nearly 20 people involved in a fight in front of the pub, including owner Brendan O'Doherty. The owner told police there was no fight, but police said nearby cameras did show that one went on.

Police also said that numerous Leapin' Leprechaun employees were intoxicated, including the owner and bartenders. 

O'Doherty was found hiding in the kitchen. He said he was hiding due to open warrants for DUI. He is still in jail.

Chris Keene moved for the suspension, saying, "We can't let this place stay running like it is. I'm ready to take its license right now. It's right at the Market Street Bridge."

Another beer board member, Cynthia Coleman, said, "I'm very concerned about what could happen there. Nobody's in control. I'd be scared to even go downtown this weekend."

Darius Johnson said he is a previous general manager of the pub who was brought in to straighten things out. He said he fired some employees, but kept bartender Joshua Kadletz, saying he had a good record prior to March 5. He said Kadletz was demoted.

He said extra bartenders and security will be present for the St. Patrick's Day crowd.

Board members said Leapin' Leprechaun had previous violations, but the members did not have those before them. It was noted that a key employee has been out for several weeks and that the violations are not digital. Former Chairman Ron Smith said "they are in a folder in a file cabinet somewhere."

New violations are for not calling in the fight, for employees being drunk and for operating a disorderly place.

 

 

 


March 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Nervous Women May Be Engaged In Prostitution; Lady Says Mom Stole Her Identity

Police responded to perform a well-being check on Center Street and found two different white females in room 206. When police knocked on the door they could hear the females inside talking. Police then heard them making other noises such as moving bags around or placing items into bags. After several attempts of knocking and announcing it was the police, one of the females opened

Chattanooga Woman, 21, Indicted For Attempted Murder

A 21-year-old Chattanooga woman has been indicted for attempted first-degree murder. Ke Asia Shropshire of 2506 Laura St., Apt. B, was taken into custody after the Grand Jury action. The indictment says on Jan. 7 she shot Thaddeus Watson.

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: St. Patrick's Day!

It’s now been over 50 years since my boyhood idol, Jim Murray, wrote one of the funniest columns about St. Patrick’s day. Today is the day each year when everyone loves all that is Irish and to know Jim Murray – maybe the best sportswriter ever – was to love him. Oh yes, Jim was an Irishman, through and through, and this was long before a tragic awareness we call “politically proper” ... (click for more)

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

Kofi Cockburn is a massive human being. This is not exactly breaking news, as the 7-0 and 285 pound junior All-American has used his gigantic frame and deft touch to put up 20 and 10 for the Fighting Illini all season. In a matter of months, he will probably hear his name called in the NBA draft, where a team will gamble on that productivity and size translating to the highest ... (click for more)

Lipscomb’s 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in ... (click for more)


