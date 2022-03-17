"Out Of Control" Irish Pub Across From The Aquarium Gets 30-Day Beer License Suspension

An Irish pub that one City Beer Board member said is "out of control" was given a 30-day beer license suspension by the board on Thursday morning.

The suspension is to run beginning March 31 so the Leapin' Leprechaun at 101 Market St. will get to operate for the big St. Patrick's Day crowd. The board has to give two weeks time in order for a suspended bar to have time to file an appeal.

It was testified that on the early morning hours of March 5 an anonymous caller said there were nearly 20 people involved in a fight in front of the pub, including owner Brendan O'Doherty. The owner told police there was no fight, but police said nearby cameras did show that one went on.

Police also said that numerous Leapin' Leprechaun employees were intoxicated, including the owner and bartenders.

O'Doherty was found hiding in the kitchen. He said he was hiding due to open warrants for DUI. He is still in jail.

Chris Keene moved for the suspension, saying, "We can't let this place stay running like it is. I'm ready to take its license right now. It's right at the Market Street Bridge."

Another beer board member, Cynthia Coleman, said, "I'm very concerned about what could happen there. Nobody's in control. I'd be scared to even go downtown this weekend."

Darius Johnson said he is a previous general manager of the pub who was brought in to straighten things out. He said he fired some employees, but kept bartender Joshua Kadletz, saying he had a good record prior to March 5. He said Kadletz was demoted.

He said extra bartenders and security will be present for the St. Patrick's Day crowd.

Board members said Leapin' Leprechaun had previous violations, but the members did not have those before them. It was noted that a key employee has been out for several weeks and that the violations are not digital. Former Chairman Ron Smith said "they are in a folder in a file cabinet somewhere."

New violations are for not calling in the fight, for employees being drunk and for operating a disorderly place.