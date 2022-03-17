Parkridge To Build New Freestanding $15 Million Emergency Room In East Ridge Near Camp Jordan

Parkridge Health System announced Thursday the construction of a new emergency room at 495 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge. Located off I-75, the facility will be the southernmost access point to emergency services in Chattanooga and a satellite facility of Parkridge East Hospital.

“This investment of more than $15 million will allow easier access to premium emergency services at the entrance of one of Hamilton County’s fastest developing growth areas,” said Will Windham, CEO of Parkridge East Hospital. “The convenient location will provide high-quality emergency services with access to a higher level care through Parkridge East and the entire Parkridge Health System.”

The 11,000 square-foot full-service emergency room will feature 12 emergency room beds, including a specialized trauma room and a wide array of diagnostic capabilities and support services – including CT and diagnostic X-ray, on-site laboratory, pharmacy and radiology support.

Parkridge Camp Jordan ER will provide the same level of emergency services as our other Chattanooga-based facilities, including board-certified physicians and nursing staff specially trained in emergency care.

Groundbreaking and construction are expected soon.