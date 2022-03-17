Freddie Freeman leaves Braves for the Dodgers
 Thursday, March 17, 2022 54.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Parkridge To Build New Freestanding $15 Million Emergency Room In East Ridge Near Camp Jordan

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Parkridge Health System announced Thursday the construction of a new emergency room at 495 Camp Jordan Parkway in East Ridge. Located off I-75, the facility will be the southernmost access point to emergency services in Chattanooga and a satellite facility of Parkridge East Hospital. 

“This investment of more than $15 million will allow easier access to premium emergency services at the entrance of one of Hamilton County’s fastest developing growth areas,” said Will Windham, CEO of Parkridge East Hospital.

“The convenient location will provide high-quality emergency services with access to a higher level care through Parkridge East and the entire Parkridge Health System.”

The 11,000 square-foot full-service emergency room will feature 12 emergency room beds, including a specialized trauma room and a wide array of diagnostic capabilities and support services – including CT and diagnostic X-ray, on-site laboratory, pharmacy and radiology support.

Parkridge Camp Jordan ER will provide the same level of emergency services as our other Chattanooga-based facilities, including board-certified physicians and nursing staff specially trained in emergency care.

 

Groundbreaking and construction are expected soon.

 


March 17, 2022

Police Blotter: Nervous Women May Be Engaged In Prostitution; Lady Says Mom Stole Her Identity

March 17, 2022

Chattanooga Woman, 21, Indicted For Attempted Murder

March 17, 2022

Rhea County Facing $1.58 Million Cost Of Repairing Road Leading To The Landfill


Police responded to perform a well-being check on Center Street and found two different white females in room 206. When police knocked on the door they could hear the females inside talking. ... (click for more)

A 21-year-old Chattanooga woman has been indicted for attempted first-degree murder. Ke Asia Shropshire of 2506 Laura St., Apt. B, was taken into custody after the Grand Jury action. The ... (click for more)

Rhea County officials said heavy trucks going to the landfill have damaged Smyrna Lane so much that it will cost $1.58 million to fix it. Officials said the operators of the landfill have ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Nervous Women May Be Engaged In Prostitution; Lady Says Mom Stole Her Identity

Police responded to perform a well-being check on Center Street and found two different white females in room 206. When police knocked on the door they could hear the females inside talking. Police then heard them making other noises such as moving bags around or placing items into bags. After several attempts of knocking and announcing it was the police, one of the females opened ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Woman, 21, Indicted For Attempted Murder

A 21-year-old Chattanooga woman has been indicted for attempted first-degree murder. Ke Asia Shropshire of 2506 Laura St., Apt. B, was taken into custody after the Grand Jury action. The indictment says on Jan. 7 she shot Thaddeus Watson. (click for more)

Opinion

Kudos To Baylor Tennis Student-Athletes For Their Siskin Fundraiser

I'm writing to express my appreciation to the members of the Baylor Tennis Team. This weekend they hosted a fundraiser for Siskin Children's Institute. These promising young men and women skipped a Saturday morning of sleeping in and/or playing in the snow, and instead volunteered their free time to instruct a charity tennis clinic for members of the Chattanooga community. One hundred ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: St. Patrick's Day!

It’s now been over 50 years since my boyhood idol, Jim Murray, wrote one of the funniest columns about St. Patrick’s day. Today is the day each year when everyone loves all that is Irish and to know Jim Murray – maybe the best sportswriter ever – was to love him. Oh yes, Jim was an Irishman, through and through, and this was long before a tragic awareness we call “politically proper” ... (click for more)

Sports

"King Versus King" - The Heavyweight Matchup Of Mocs' De Sousa vs Illini's Cockburn

Kofi Cockburn is a massive human being. This is not exactly breaking news, as the 7-0 and 285 pound junior All-American has used his gigantic frame and deft touch to put up 20 and 10 for the Fighting Illini all season. In a matter of months, he will probably hear his name called in the NBA draft, where a team will gamble on that productivity and size translating to the highest ... (click for more)

Lipscomb’s 2 Homers Power Vols Past EKU

With a sublime showing from Trey Lipscomb at the plate and five pitchers combining for a one-hitter, the No. 2 Tennessee baseball team defeated Eastern Kentucky, 7-1, Wednesday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Zander Sechrist turned in another masterful outing, going five innings and tying a career-high in strikeouts with seven. He only gave up one run, a solo home run in ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors