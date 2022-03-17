Vols roll past Longwood, Face Michigan Next at the Big Dance
Billy Forte Says He Has No Doubt His Son Would Have Shot Him

Thursday, March 17, 2022 - by Thea Marshall

Billy Forte told a Criminal Court jury on Thursday that he had no doubt that his son, Charles, would have shot him had he not shot first.

 

Billy Forte, presenting his side to the jury in the premeditated first-degree murder trial, explained his relationship with Charles and the events leading up to the shooting. 


A few hours before Charles’ death on April 2, 2018, Billy said he banned Charles from returning to Eaves Formal Wear because he said he stole money from the business several times.

Charles allegedly wrote checks to himself through access to the business. Billy claimed that Nicole Pearson, an eye witness to the shooting, was also stealing money. 


Billy said Charles was locked out of the company’s Quickbooks system a day before the slaying. Billy said Ms. Pearson was at the business to help Charles get back into the system. He said Charles confronted him about this earlier on April 2. 


“I told him I didn’t want Nicole in the books anymore,’ said Billy. “I told him if he felt like the company owed him something to file it to the trustee and he would get paid like everyone else.” 


Billy said he locked the building after everyone left, went to UPS and then returned back to the business where he found Ms. Pearson and Charles looking at Quickbooks again. 


“There was a car I didn’t recognize so I went to the office,” said Billy. “I don’t think Charles knew I was coming back and they were surprised to see me.” 


Billy said because he is “non confrontational” he walked into the shipping area, grabbed the shotgun and returned to the office. Billy said after he walked in, Charles made eye contact and Billy fired a homemade “dum dum” shot at the ground. He said Charles reached in the drawer.


“He was really mad when I last left him and I knew he had that pistol in the drawer,” said Billy. “When he reached for that drawer I shot his head.” 


Billy claims he told Ms. Pearson to wait until the police got there so they could ask her questions. But, according to Billy, she walked by the drawer where the alleged pistol was kept, carrying her keys with her and something else in the other hand, then left. Ms. Person testified that she left the scene after Billy told her to get out of his business. 


“I was not happy that I shot him,” said Billy. “I did everything I could for that boy and it turned out he wanted to do me in. I shot my son because he wanted to shoot me.” 


Billy told the jury he adopted Charles after marrying his mother when he was about three. He said Charles did well in school but never finished college. 


“He started college then got involved in the drug business,” said Billy. “You can always talk to him but just cause he had a certain knack with people doesn’t mean he needed to go down that path.” Billy got emotional when discussing Charles’ involvement in the drug business. 


Billy said Charles went to jail in the mid nineties for having a brick of cocaine. He described an argument he and Charles had after he got out of prison where Charles reached for a weapon. However, Billy’s ex-wife gave testimony that this incident never happened. Charles went back to prison and got out in 2016. 


“I could tell that prison hardened him and that changed things between us,” said Billy. “But his momma loved that boy so we had a mutual relationship. I knew Charles well and I knew he got more violent as time went on.” 


Closing arguments and deliberations continue Friday morning. 


The Sad Truth: Patsy Hazlewood's Anti-Republican Voting Record - And Response

Patsy Hazlewood has been busily killing – or trying to kill - good pieces of Conservative legislation and often finds herself voting with Democrats more than Republicans. Here are three examples. I could give you more, but I have work to do... Hazlewood recently voted against a bill that would secure freedom of speech for Conservatives in Tennessee by banning censorship on ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Global Warming?

Earlier this week I reprinted a column written by Victor Davis Hansen on the economy. Since then, my favorite columnist, who one friend claims “is an oasis in the desert of common sense,” has just skewered the nation’s climate czar. John Kerry exemplifies all that is wrong in America. He recently moaned that Russia’s attack on the Ukraine could have a “damaging impact” of his ... (click for more)

Mocs Have Calm Before The Illini Storm At The Big Dance In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - As the rest of America went mad, the Chattanooga Mocs and Illinois Fighting Illini enjoyed a rather calm and meandering day of practice and interviews on Thursday afternoon. Next to one of Pittsburgh’s beautiful rivers, the arena resounded with sounds of crisp shots and booming dribbles in front of only a few fans and media. Kofi Cockburn may very well ... (click for more)

Vols Face Michigan Next After Opening 88-56 Win Over Longwood

The Tennessee Volunteers hit on all cylinders in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, rolling past Longwood, 88-56. Tennessee will now face Michigan on Saturday after the Wolverines came from behind to defeat Colorado State. The Vols rained threes in the opening half in the expected win. John Fulkerson gave a big lift off the bench, then the guards started ... (click for more)


