Police Blotter: Phone Thief Taunts Owner; Fake Janitor Takes Lottery Tickets

An employee at Volkswagen, 8001 Volkswagen Dr., told police that another employee stole her phone. She said the phone was in her backpack and she placed it on a table near her workstation. She said she is not sure which employee stole her phone, but she needs a report for insurance purposes. She said the phone number was changed and they texted her saying "nice try

notifying the phone company." She said if she finds out who took it she will call police.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported finding a black suitcase in their driveway on Ballard Drive. The suitcase was collected and turned into the CPD Property Division.

* * *



A man on Read Avenue told police that someone stole his 2019 GMC bicycle. He said the rear wheel was locked to a tree when the bicycle was stolen. An antique bicycle was also stolen, but no description for it was available.

* * *

A man told police that people at a residence on Oak Street have been attempting to open banking and other financial accounts in his name since 2020. In late 2021 the person succeeded in opening an EPB Internet account ending in 75 and a SunTrust account. He said the current balance is $572 owed to EPB and $311 owed to SunTrust. He said he is not aware of any recent hacks where his

SSN could have been taken. All the previous attempted banking accounts came back to the same address as well. Capitol One and Chase bank denied the accounts from the start. Police will attempt to make contact with the residents at the address on Oak Street and forward this information to Fraud Division for further investigation.

* * *

A woman on North Hawthorne Street told police that someone stole the muffler off her vehicle between 1-2 a.m. She said she believes it is one of the residents in the area, but cannot confirm it.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop at Gadd Road/Dayton Boulevard at the Circle K on a dark green Acura bearing a TN tag. Police previously observed the vehicle going approximately 30 mph southbound in the 5400 block of Dayton Boulevard. As police approached the vehicle on foot, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed southbound on Dayton Boulevard into Red Bank. The vehicle had very dark tint, however police believed they observed at least two occupants in the vehicle. Police did not pursue the fleeing vehicle per CPD policy.

* * *

While on patrol, police observed a possible stolen vehicle in the area of 502 North Orchard Knob. The vehicle evaded police and fled at a high rate of speed, without regard for traffic signals, north on North Orchard Knob Ave. Vehicle was BOLO'd countywide after police lost visual.

* * *

A woman on Holly Oak Lane told police that she had forgotten to lock her 2019 Chevrolet Colorado parked in her driveway, and had accidentally left her wallet in it also. She said that sometime during the night someone entered her vehicle, rummaged through it and stole her wallet and its contents. She said she has frozen her debit and credit cards. Police suggested that she go to the website identitytheft.gov, read it and follow the suggestions found there. Police also suggested that she put a freeze on her credit report as well.

* * *

An employee of Les' Used Cars, 6221 Hwy. 58, told police that sometime overnight a vehicle was stolen from the business. She said someone was able to steal a 1996 GMC Sonoma from the car lot. She said the vehicle did not have a tag. The business was still in possession of the keys, and they were unsure of how it was stolen. They were unable to provide any suspect information. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the stolen vehicle. Police contacted NCIC and entered the vehicle as stolen.

* * *

Police were checking the area of Granite Heights Apartment Homes, 1400 N. Chamberlain Ave., for stolen vehicles and found a Honda Accord in the parking lot at the rear of the complex backed up to the center building. The vehicle had been reported stolen from a residence on Dudley Road. The vehicle was locked, with no apparent damage, and no keys were located. The owner came and recovered their vehicle and it was removed from NCIC. Some property was recovered from the

vehicle and turned into Property.

* * *

The manager of Techniques Surfaces USA, 1031 Windtower Dr., told police he found a loaded Glock magazine, holster and ammo at the time clock inside the facility. He said he wished to turn the magazine and ammo over to police as found property. Police transported the magazine,

holster and ammo to Property. The manager later called with the rightful owner contacted them and wished to retrieve his property. The man filled out a release form and it was emailed to Property to be released.

* * *

A woman who works at Pioneer Consulting, 651 E 4th St., told police that while she was there around 7:01 p.m. the day before while at work, she started receiving e-mail notices that a bank account had been opened online in her name with Wells Fargo. She said later someone changed the contact info and the notices stopped. She then contacted Wells Fargo to notify them and they gave her an Identity Theft Case #. She said the account was actually opened under her maiden name. The only info she had on the changed contact info was the last four digits of the phone number and a partial email address- C….3@yahoo.com.

* * *

A man on Campbell Street called police and said about two hours earlier he believes his dog (female) was stolen. He said she was in an open yard next to the road and she never runs away and always stays close to the house. He said he heard a car door open and slam and then the car sped away and he immediately came outside and discovered the dog was gone.

* * *

A woman on South Seminole Dr. told police that she and her husband were not at home much this past weekend. She said while they were away someone stole a Craftsman toolbox with various tools worth $450. The tool box was on the porch of the residence when taken.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Berry Patch Lane. A woman told police that her husband of 40 years was drunk and being mean to her and that she didn't want to put up with it anymore. She said that she was intoxicated as well. Police spoke to the husband, who said that they both were arguing, but had no intentions of harming each other. After speaking with both of them, police allowed the woman to vent and eventually they both reconciled and apologized for calling the police out.

* * *

A shoplifting was reported at the Speedway, 3956 Brainerd Road. The store manager told police that a black male was in the store around 1 a.m. and appeared to be cleaning the floor, but he was not an employee of Speedway. On camera, the man was observed taking lottery tickets from behind the counter and sticking them into the trash can that he was using to sweep the floor. The man was then observed taking the trash can out to his car, a white four door sedan, and placing the bags in his car parked in front of the store. It is unknown the name of the man, but he is known to frequent the gas station. Police are working to identify him.