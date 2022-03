Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKRIDGE, ALICIA NICHOLE

4623 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BAILEY, KAYLON SEBRON

222 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

4316 DEVAL ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CHILDRESS, BRITTANY RENEE

3905 CREEKVIEW LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SIMPLE ASSAULT

SIMPLE ASSAULT



DEHART, MICHAEL LYNN

2223 W FAIRMOUNT ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STALKING

HARASSMENT



DODD, CODY L

172 IDEAL VALLEY RD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRANKS, WILLIAM ROBERT

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



GEE, AARON BRADLEY

1210 CRAIG MILE ST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HARRIS, SHAWN STEVEN

4301 COMET TR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEJONES, HARDWICK E4225 CRIPPLE BUSH CIRCLE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELANE, TRENIECE LARHONDA1825 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374063064Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANGSTON, KATRINA MARCEAL2302 Windsor St Chattanooga, 374064107Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEMCNABB, CHARLOTTE MARY103 STEPHENSON AVE LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, JENNIFER LILLYMAY5867 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)POSS OF TOOLS TO INERFERE WANTI-T HEFTSECURITY DRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHTHEFT UNDER $1,000MULLIS, JUSTIN LAWRENCE2013 SCHMIDT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNEWMAN, KANE KHOMELESS ANCHORAGE, 99507Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNUNLEY, BRIAN KEITH638 HWY 150 JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)OHARA, PIERRE EDWARD15 SHANNON DR NORTH AUGUSTA, 29860Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESIPIERCE, DAVID JONATHAN900 CANTRELL PLACE ETOWAH, 37331Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOINTER, ARLANDIS KEITH4612 HAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF / DOMESTICRAGLAND, JEFFREY2008 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRODEN, JAMES CAMERON6820 LEVI RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARROMAN, JULIO R15 BELK RD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSANSON, STEPHEN LAMAR1000 BIRMINGHAM HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374192404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSHERLOCK, MATTHEW THOMAS323 POWERS CT NORTH AUGUSTA, 29860Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, ELIZABETH LOUISE8425 W CRABTREE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALETERRELL, KARA LYNN86 GREENMEADOW LN RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMAS, ROGER NMN1104 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374023728Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERTOMAS-ANDRES, MARIO1410 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNDERWOOD, SETH J1145 W COFFELT RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEWALLING, MARK ALLENHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSWAMPLER, JEFFERY SCOTT134 SIERRA DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONWILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO2003 EAST THIRD ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374062062Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS, DEMETRIUS LEBRON1708 SOUTH BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWRIGHT, AMBER NICOLE3200 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY