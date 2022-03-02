 Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Authorities Arrest Couple At Soddy Daisy Trailer Park; Murder Suspect They Are After Gets Away

Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Delandus Pruitt
Delandus Pruitt

Authorities were searching for a murder suspect believed to be hiding out at a Soddy Daisy trailer park. He got away, but Delandus Pruitt and Andrika McConnell are facing several charges.

Police said they had information that Marquise "C-Banger" Burress was traveling in a black Dodge Charger with Georgia tags and was hiding out at 469 Clift Road, Lot #4.

Burress is charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Robert Gill. The victim's body, with multiple bullet wounds, was found on a driveway on South Street in the early morning of June 19, 2019. First-degree murder charges were bound to the Grand Jury against Burress, but he later made bond.

Officers watched the Charger leave the trailer park, then travel at a high rate of speed on Highway 27 south. It changed lanes multiple times and exited on Signal Mountain Road. The vehicle later got back on Highway 27 and traveled to Market Street. Police were able to box it in nearby.

Police said the driver, Pruitt, had a very similar description to Burress and it was determined they are in the same gang, "Hoover Crips."

Pruitt told police he is a convicted felon and said he had just got out of prison on a 10-year sentence for armed robbery when he was 18 years old.

He denied knowing Burress, who is on Hamilton County's Most Wanted List.

Police went back to the trailer where they found a woman who said she is the aunt of four children that were in the trailer. The eldest is 10. 

Police said after all the children exited, they could hear thumping inside as if someone was hiding. They said they got a search warrant and called out the SWAT Team, but Burress was not found.

They did find a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol, ammunition, cut lines of cocaine, a marijuana grinder and digital scales.

Pruitt and Ms. McConnell were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drugs for resale, aggravated child abuse and reckless endangerment.

 

 

 

Andrika McConnell
Andrika McConnell

March 2, 2022

Attorney General Slatery Leads Nationwide Investigation Into TikTok

March 2, 2022

Authorities Arrest Couple At Soddy Daisy Trailer Park; Murder Suspect They Are After Gets Away

March 2, 2022

Governor Lee Launches "Proven Crime Prevention" For Memphis, Surrounding Areas


Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with a bipartisan group of attorneys general, is leading a nationwide investigation of the social media platform TikTok to determine whether the ... (click for more)

Authorities were searching for a murder suspect believed to be hiding out at a Soddy Daisy trailer park. He got away, but Delandus Pruitt and Andrika McConnell are facing several charges. ... (click for more)

Governor Bill Lee announced his proposed budget will fund 20 additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers for Shelby County as the administration focuses on "proven crime prevention" methods ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Attorney General Slatery Leads Nationwide Investigation Into TikTok

Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, along with a bipartisan group of attorneys general, is leading a nationwide investigation of the social media platform TikTok to determine whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public, especially children and young adults, at risk. The investigation will look into physical and mental health harms associated ... (click for more)

Authorities Arrest Couple At Soddy Daisy Trailer Park; Murder Suspect They Are After Gets Away

Authorities were searching for a murder suspect believed to be hiding out at a Soddy Daisy trailer park. He got away, but Delandus Pruitt and Andrika McConnell are facing several charges. Police said they had information that Marquise "C-Banger" Burress was traveling in a black Dodge Charger with Georgia tags and was hiding out at 469 Clift Road, Lot #4. Burress is charged ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘That Would Be Me’

It is a monumental picture - the mayor of Kyiv, the capital of embattled Ukraine, kneeling beside a machine gun in wait for the invading Russians. “The minute I saw it (the picture) I sent it out in a Tweet, “This is who I want to emulate … this is the type of Mayor I want to be,” Weston Wamp has just promised his supporters. Weston is in a tight three-way race to become Hamilton ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Fans Come Through In Big Way For Zakai Zeigler

After a season of handing out assists, Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler needs one in the worst way. A fire destroyed the family home in New York during the weekend. The university has established an account at gofundme.com for fans to contribute and help with the relief and recovery for the Vols freshman point guard and his family. The initial goal of $50,000 was surpassed within an ... (click for more)

UTC's Smith Named SoCon Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball sophomore guard Malachi Smith has been named the Southern Conference Player of the Year in both the coaches and SoCon Sports Media Association postseason polls while head coach Lamont Paris earned Coach of the Year honors in the coaches poll, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. Smith is the program's first player of the year since ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors