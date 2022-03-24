Leapin' Leprechaun Owner To Pick Up Trash 10 Days, Complete 20 Days Of Jail After "Out Of Control" Incident

The owner of the Leapin' Leprechaun Irish pub has been ordered to pick up trash for 10 days and complete 20 days in jail by General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom. He was directed to have no alcohol or illegal drugs.

Brendan O'Doherty pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal impersonation in relation to an incident at the pub on March 5. Police said he gave them a false name, then later was found hiding in the kitchen. At the time, he had a warrant on a previous DUI charge.

Police said an anonymous caller stated there were nearly 20 people involved in a fight in front of the pub, including owner O'Doherty. The owner told police there was no fight, but police said nearby cameras did show that one went on.

Police also said that numerous Leapin' Leprechaun employees were intoxicated, including the owner and bartenders.

Attorney John Wysong said O'Doherty was out trying to break up the fight and was "reprimanding" unruly employees at the time police arrived.

He said O'Doherty needed to get out of jail to operate the six-employee business and to help out his ill 75-year-old mother.

O'Doherty told the judge he had been sober for seven months.

After recent testimony before the City Beer Board one member said the establishment was "out of control" and it was given a 30-day beer license suspension by the board.