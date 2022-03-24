Leapin' Leprechaun Owner To Pick Up Trash 10 Days, Complete 20 Days Of Jail After "Out Of Control" Incident

 Thursday, March 24, 2022 65.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Brendan O'Doherty appears in court
The owner of the Leapin' Leprechaun Irish pub has been ordered to pick up trash for 10 days and complete 20 days in jail by General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom. He was directed to have no alcohol or illegal drugs.

Brendan O'Doherty pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal impersonation in relation to an incident at the pub on March 5. Police said he gave them a false name, then later was found hiding in the kitchen. At the time, he had a warrant on a previous DUI charge.

Police said an anonymous caller stated there were nearly 20 people involved in a fight in front of the pub, including owner O'Doherty. The owner told police there was no fight, but police said nearby cameras did show that one went on.

Police also said that numerous Leapin' Leprechaun employees were intoxicated, including the owner and bartenders. 

Attorney John Wysong said O'Doherty was out trying to break up the fight and was "reprimanding" unruly employees at the time police arrived.

He said O'Doherty needed to get out of jail to operate the six-employee business and to help out his ill 75-year-old mother.

O'Doherty told the judge he had been sober for seven months.

After recent testimony before the City Beer Board one member said the establishment was  "out of control" and it was given a 30-day beer license suspension by the board.

 


Central High School Evacuated After Report Of Suspicious Package; None Is Found

IBPO Local 735 Endorses Boyd Patterson For Criminal Court Judge

Police Blotter: Scammer Convinces Woman To Pay $8,000 For Missing Jury Duty; Intoxicated Couple Hugs It Out


Central High School Evacuated After Report Of Suspicious Package; None Is Found

Central High School administrators were notified Friday afternoon by law enforcement of a possible suspicious package on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and staff were evacuated out of the building to a cleared and safe area while law enforcement conducted a careful search of the building and grounds. No package was located, and law enforcement has ... (click for more)

IBPO Local 735 Endorses Boyd Patterson For Criminal Court Judge

The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 735 has endorsed Boyd Patterson for Criminal Court Judge, Division III. The group said, "With over 20 years as a public servant, Mr. Patterson has worked in many roles within the criminal justice system.As a delinquent youth counselor, he helped troubled teens overcome their personal challenges. As a prosecutor, Mr. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men’s swim team for three years before ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rightful Winner

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is considered to be a viable Presidential contender in 2024, signed a proclamation on Tuesday that proclaimed Emma Weyant was “the rightful winner” at last weekend’s NCAA women’s swimming championships. Weyant, a Florida native and University of Virginia star, actually finished second in the 500-meter freestyle finals when transexual Lia Thomas, ... (click for more)

Sports

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday. Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Paris comes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Secure Big Victory On The Recruiting Front

Three days after a big win on the basketball court, the Tennessee Lady Vols scored an equally big victory on the recruiting front. Rickea Jackson, a player with All-SEC credentials, announced her commitment to Tennessee on Twitter, simply saying, “I’m hereee.” The former Mississippi State standout entered the transfer portal earlier this season. The 6-foot-2 forward was ... (click for more)


