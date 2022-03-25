 Saturday, March 26, 2022 45.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

City Council May Set Lengthy Moratorium On New Non-Owner Occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals

Friday, March 25, 2022

The City Council may set a moratorium on new non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals through next Jan. 9.

Chairman Chip Henderson said the council has received a number of STVR requests involving owners who do not live at the address.

He said it has brought a number of concerns from neighborhoods.

Here is the proposed ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHATTANOOGA CITY CODE, PART II, CHAPTER 11, ARTICLE XX, ADDING A NEW SECTION 11-519, ENTITLED, “MORATORIUM ON THE ACCEPTANCE OF SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONS FOR NON-OWNER, OCCUPIED RENTAL
PROPERTIES,” WHICH ARE NOT THE PRIMARY RESIDENCE OF THE APPLICANT, FOR A PERIOD BEGINNING MARCH 22, 2022, UP TO AND INCLUDING, JANUARY 9, 2023.
______________________________________________________

WHEREAS, the Chattanooga City Council has received a number of requests for Non-
Owner, Occupied Short Term rental properties within residential neighborhoods in the City since the adoption of revised Short Term Vacation Rental Regulations in 2017, 2018, and 2019; and
WHEREAS, the Chattanooga City Council has determined that it should impose a
moratorium on the acceptance of Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner,
Occupied Rental Properties, which are not the primary residence of the Applicant, for a period
beginning March 22, 2022, up to and including, January 9, 2023, in order to allow the
Chattanooga City Council to review and develop additional regulations to address concerns as to
Non-Owner, Occupied Short Term Vacation Rental properties within the City of Chattanooga.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA,
TENNESSEE:

SECTION 1. That Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, be amended
by adding a new Section 11-519, entitled, “Moratorium relating to Short Term Vacation Rental
Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” as follows:

ARTICLE XX. – SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL CERTIFICATE

Sec. 11-519. - Moratorium relating to Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-
Owner, Occupied Rental Properties.

A moratorium on the acceptance of new Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for
Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties, which are not the primary residence of the applicant,
for a period beginning March 22, 2022, up to and including, January 9, 2023, in order to allow
the Chattanooga City Council to review and develop additional regulations to address concerns
as to Non-Owner, Occupied Short Term Vacation Rental properties within the City of
Chattanooga.

SECTION 2. BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED, That this Ordinance shall take effect
immediately from, and after its passage, and extending, up to and including, January 9, 2023.


Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

HOW TO USE A CHAIN SAW A farmer walks into a hardware store and asks for a chainsaw that can cut down six trees in one hour. The salesman recommends the top of the line model. The farmer is suitably impressed, and buys it. The next day he brings it back, complaining that it would only cut down 1 tree and it took ALL DAY! The salesman takes the chain saw, starts ... (click for more)

Sports

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday. Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Paris comes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Secure Big Victory On The Recruiting Front

Three days after a big win on the basketball court, the Tennessee Lady Vols scored an equally big victory on the recruiting front. Rickea Jackson, a player with All-SEC credentials, announced her commitment to Tennessee on Twitter, simply saying, “I’m hereee.” The former Mississippi State standout entered the transfer portal earlier this season. The 6-foot-2 forward was ... (click for more)


