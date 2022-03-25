City Council May Set Lengthy Moratorium On New Non-Owner Occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals

The City Council may set a moratorium on new non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals through next Jan. 9.

Chairman Chip Henderson said the council has received a number of STVR requests involving owners who do not live at the address.

He said it has brought a number of concerns from neighborhoods.

Here is the proposed ordinance:

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHATTANOOGA CITY CODE, PART II, CHAPTER 11, ARTICLE XX, ADDING A NEW SECTION 11-519, ENTITLED, “MORATORIUM ON THE ACCEPTANCE OF SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL APPLICATIONS FOR NON-OWNER, OCCUPIED RENTAL

PROPERTIES,” WHICH ARE NOT THE PRIMARY RESIDENCE OF THE APPLICANT, FOR A PERIOD BEGINNING MARCH 22, 2022, UP TO AND INCLUDING, JANUARY 9, 2023.

______________________________________________________



WHEREAS, the Chattanooga City Council has received a number of requests for Non-

Owner, Occupied Short Term rental properties within residential neighborhoods in the City since the adoption of revised Short Term Vacation Rental Regulations in 2017, 2018, and 2019; and

WHEREAS, the Chattanooga City Council has determined that it should impose a

moratorium on the acceptance of Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner,

Occupied Rental Properties, which are not the primary residence of the Applicant, for a period

beginning March 22, 2022, up to and including, January 9, 2023, in order to allow the

Chattanooga City Council to review and develop additional regulations to address concerns as to

Non-Owner, Occupied Short Term Vacation Rental properties within the City of Chattanooga.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CHATTANOOGA,

TENNESSEE:



SECTION 1. That Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, be amended

by adding a new Section 11-519, entitled, “Moratorium relating to Short Term Vacation Rental

Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” as follows:

ARTICLE XX. – SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL CERTIFICATE



Sec. 11-519. - Moratorium relating to Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-

Owner, Occupied Rental Properties.



A moratorium on the acceptance of new Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for

Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties, which are not the primary residence of the applicant,

for a period beginning March 22, 2022, up to and including, January 9, 2023, in order to allow

the Chattanooga City Council to review and develop additional regulations to address concerns

as to Non-Owner, Occupied Short Term Vacation Rental properties within the City of

Chattanooga.



SECTION 2. BE IT FURTHER ORDAINED, That this Ordinance shall take effect

immediately from, and after its passage, and extending, up to and including, January 9, 2023.