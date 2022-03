Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKINS, RODNEY ERIC

1403 BAILEY AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ALVARADO, JOSE A

9331 LANSING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



ARNOLD, TINA M

87 NELMES ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRUMLOW, JASON

1618 DUKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CAMPBELL, TERESA EILEEN

302 MASSEY LANE LOOKOUT MTN, 30750

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CAREATHERS, JERRY

1118 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



CESSNA, REBEKAH WILLIAMS

311 KEITH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



CHAVEZ, MIKE

136 PEACHTREE LN SE CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CLARK, AARON JERMAINE

238 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112749

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DANIEL, KENNETH MICHAEL

9205 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING



DAVENPORT, JAQUA DMAR

5717 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DICKERSON, MARQUEL RA SHAWN

2705 E 13TH ST Chattanooga, 374044705

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARASSMENT

STALKING



DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37367

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUNN, BRANDON RAY

4206 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADYER, SECRET SNAY1216 GAD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (3RD)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEENLOW, STEPHANIE1316 VIRGINIA AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFRANKLIN, LESTER LAMONTE1417 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111560Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTFRIZZELL, STEVEN TYLER9366 DAISY DALLAS RD SODDY DAISY, 373798802Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, STEVE LENELLCOMMUNITY KITHCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHIGGINS, FRANKLIN DARRELL269 MOUNT OLIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, TIMOTHY JOSEPHRINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOSHEN, MARIEO DONTRELL4018 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101629Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTLAURENDEAU, CHARLES LEON ANDREWHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARYBURGLARY TOOLPOSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF SCHEDULE 1MACK, DARICKA ANDREA700 27TH CT NORTH EAST BRIMINGHAM, 35021Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000MADDUX, MICHAEL ETHAN5362 UPPER RIVER ROAD CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBURGLARYMANGRUM, HALEY2207 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063916Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMEEKS, THOMAS A64 CUTLESS LANE DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMENASCO, RAYMOND HOWARD10930 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGMOSES, ARIC K3005 TOWERWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPERRY, JAQUELINE LAVERNE2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTPHELPS, JARTAVIUS DEJANERIAN2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRICE WAGNER, AMY LEE10 OLD HICKORY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SEAY, JEFFERY LEONTAE457C BATES RD LEBANON, 37087Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, DALTYN LUCAS4612 NELL AVENUE SW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, SAMUEL EUGENE469 CLIFT RD LOT 21 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STAMPER, WILLIAM DAVID8789 MILLER LEE LANE HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONSTARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHOMAS, AMANDA MARIE4605 HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VANMENXEL, PIERRE1730 ICHABOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374052210Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, BRANDY MARIE2903 WILSON AVENUE SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEZIMMERMAN, CHRIS MICHAEL2503 SHARRON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211935Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ZIMMERMANN, TATYANA MARIE311 HEDGEWOOD DR UNIT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDISORDERLY CONDUCT