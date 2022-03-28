Jaylen Johnson's Bond Increased, Juvenile Arrested In Bradley County Armed Robbery

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on March 14, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Bradley County.

The caller, who was home alone with an infant, advised several men had entered her home and she was armed with a shotgun. She later discharged the weapon as the armed subjects traveled down the hallway to her bedroom.



When units arrived, the evidence left behind suggested a person had been injured. Local hospitals and agencies were notified to be on the lookout for the suspects.



Around 25 minutes later, units were made aware that a juvenile male arrived at Erlanger East on Gunbarrel Rd with a gunshot wound to the arm. Deputies and detectives responded to the hospital in attempts to make contact with the juvenile and man who accompanied him.



The man was identified as Jaylen Terrell Johnson of Chattanooga. Johnson was transported to the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division for further questioning. At the conclusion of an interview, Johnson was arrested for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault x2. He was transported to the Bradley County Jail and the juvenile remained at the hospital for treatment.



On Thursday, Johnson appeared in court for a preliminary hearing. After proof was presented to Judge Sheridan Randolph, Johnson’s charges were bound over to grand jury and his bond was increased from $20,000 to $100,000.



Additionally, on Friday, the 16-year-old juvenile was arrested for his criminal involvement and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault x2, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held at the Bradley County Juvenile Detention Center.



Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this case should contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 423 728-7336.

