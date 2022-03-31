Dan Earl hired as UTC Men's Basketball Coach
2 Wildfires Totaling Over 4,300 Acres Now Burning In Sevier County

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Two wildfires totaling over 4,300 acres are now burning in Sevier County.

Officials said the Hatcher Mountain Road blaze had grown to 3,739 acres. A new fire at Millstone Gap is at 650 acres.

The larger fire is now about 45 percent contained, it was stated.

Areas that have been evacuated have been expanded and now include Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way, Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle, and Lela Way.

The Sevier County Schools were cancelled for Thursday.

Several shelters have been set up by the hundreds of residents who have been ordered from their homes.


April 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Dumitru Receives Endorsement From Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association

VoterGA Sets Up Headquarters In Ringgold


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEJOS, LITZY ODETH 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD 1211 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Mike Dumitru, Republican candidate running for the Division II seat on the Hamilton County Circuit Court, has received the endorsement of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association - Local #820 ... (click for more)

VoterGA announced the creation of a Northwest Georgia organization and headquarters. The 4,000-square-foot headquarters is located in the Cleburne Square Shopping Center at the corner of Legion ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEJOS, LITZY ODETH 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD 1211 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON 1916 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT CHILD ... (click for more)

Mike Dumitru, Republican candidate running for the Division II seat on the Hamilton County Circuit Court, has received the endorsement of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association - Local #820 for the Hamilton County Republican primary, which is scheduled to be held on May 3. "The choice to endorse Mike Dumitru as the next Division II Circuit Court Judge was an easy one," said ... (click for more)

Opinion

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good And Bad At UT

Tennessee football just got a dose of good and bad. The good news is that Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Baylor, has narrowed his offers down to four schools and Tennessee is in Sanders’ final list. The bad news is the Tennessee football fan base has been chosen as “the most annoying” in the nation, beating out Ohio State for the dubious label. The Spun website ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Earl Named New UTC Men's Basketball Head Coach

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball has found its new leader. Dan Earl becomes the 22nd head coach in program history, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced on Thursday afternoon. A familiar name and face, Earl comes to the Scenic City following a seven-year stint as the head coach of Southern Conference foe VMI. Earl led the Keydets to their first ... (click for more)

Pro Day Held At UTC

NFL coaches, scouts and front office executives dotted Scrappy Moore Field for around two hours as they put UTC’s departing seniors through a litany of drills. If they left the field impressed by what they saw, a Chattanooga Moc could find themselves on an NFL roster this summer when training camp starts. “As small-school guys, we’re often overlooked,” receiver Tyrin Summers ... (click for more)


