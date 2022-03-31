2 Wildfires Totaling Over 4,300 Acres Now Burning In Sevier County

Two wildfires totaling over 4,300 acres are now burning in Sevier County.

Officials said the Hatcher Mountain Road blaze had grown to 3,739 acres. A new fire at Millstone Gap is at 650 acres.

The larger fire is now about 45 percent contained, it was stated.

Areas that have been evacuated have been expanded and now include Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, Walden’s Creek, Dupont Area to Blount Co. line, Sky Harbor Community, Smoky Ridge Way, Dykes Road, West Lewelling, Reagan Circle, and Lela Way.

The Sevier County Schools were cancelled for Thursday.

Several shelters have been set up by the hundreds of residents who have been ordered from their homes.