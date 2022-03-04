 Sunday, March 6, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Georgia Total COVID Deaths Top 30,000

Friday, March 4, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,049.

There are 868 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,914,642 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,219, which is an increase of 132 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,363 cases, up 3; 120 deaths

Chattooga County: 5,245 cases; 110 deaths

Dade County: 2,510 cases, up 2; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,416 cases, up 12; 181 deaths

Whitfield County: 27,250 cases, up 1; 377 deaths, up 2

March 6, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 5, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 4, 2022

Georgia Total COVID Deaths Top 30,000


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374191338 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, GASPAR 3638 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,049. There are 868 new cases reported on Friday, as ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374191338 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE 445 COPELAND CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SPEEDING POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, GASPAR 3638 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN 2628 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT.1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No More Russian Oil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, our grand hero of the day, had a virtual meeting with some U.S. Senators and members of Congress on Saturday to unashamedly ask for more lethal aid in his country’s defense against invading Russia. He spoke with the American leaders for about an hour and Josh Hawley, a Republican Senator from Missouri, responded by calling for an immediate ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Close Out The Citadel In SoCon Tournament Opener

The free throw line can be a lonely place, and can be all the more isolated the closer the score and the fewer seconds there are on the clock. All eyes are on the shooter, and each make or miss can have a massive impact on the game’s outcome. Cold-blooded shooters are the most valuable commodity on earth in a close game, and so it could be said the Chattanooga Mocs were the richest ... (click for more)

Vols Finish Perfect 16-0 At Home With Win Over Arkansas

Using a furious first-half offense, the No. 13 Tennessee men's basketball team defeated No. 14 Arkansas, 78-74, in front of the third-straight capacity crowd of 21,678 at Thompson-Boling Arena. With the victory, head coach Rick Barnes earned the 750th win of his head coaching career. Barnes currently ranks seventh in active Division I wins, two behind Kansas head coach Bill ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors