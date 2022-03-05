Chattanooga Missionaries Heading To Poland To Help With Ukrainian Refugees

Dr. Henry Alan Benach and his wife Victoria are leaving Chattanooga on Monday for Poland. The Chattanooga missionaries have their plane tickets and hotel reservations in the city of Rzeszow, near the Poland/Ukraine border. Dr. Benach is president of Jewish End Time Ministries.

Dr. Benach said he and his wife are burdened for the people of Eastern Europe and want to minister to the thousands of Ukrainian refugees that have made it into Poland. He said they are mostly women and children who left everything to escape the Russian invasion.

Dr. Benach said his wife, a native of Ukraine, speaks the language very well and will serve as their interpreter. He hopes the couple will be able to re-connect with some of Victoria’s family who remain in the country.

Victoria’s mother lives only 50 miles from the nuclear plant that the Russians set on fire. Dr. Benach said when Victoria’s mother got the news, “It scared her to death.” None of the reactors were damaged. Dr. Benach said his wife is very concerned for her family’s safety. He said Victoria is a strong Christian and her faith is what keeps her going.

Dr. Benach said, “Victoria’s mother is fearful for her life, but has chosen to remain in her home for now.” The family stockpiled some supplies, but they don’t know how long they’ll last. Victoria’s sister and her boyfriend left home a few days after the invasion and the family doesn’t know exactly where she is. The last time they talked she was ok.

Victoria said, “She trusts the Lord that her family remains safe, but the daily news reports do frighten her.” Victoria said her mother wants to see her blind parents who live in another Ukrainian city but it’s not safe to travel.

Dr. Benach said the couple decided to make the trip after fellow missionaries told them about the dire situation especially on the Polish/Ukraine border. Dr. Benach said workers are needed to assist the various charitable organizations. Dr. Benach said he and Victoria will be able to distribute humanitarian supplies, pray with the people, share the Gospel or just listen to their stories.

He said, "We are making this trip entirely by faith putting everything on the credit card; but we’ve got to go back. God has never failed me yet.

Two weeks ago the Benachs started for Ukraine but had to turn around when they got to Turkey. One of his associates did make it into Ukraine with supplies. They continue to talk by cell phone but are afraid it could go out anytime.

Dr. Benach has made 75 trips to the Ukraine since the early 1990s. He met his wife Victoria while on a missionary trip. Dr. Benach said he loves the people of this beautiful country and their determination to defend the homeland. He is still praying Russian President Putin doesn’t start World War III.