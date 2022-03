Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, JACOB NATHAN

132 LITTLE OAKLAND DR LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



ALBERTY, PAUL HIENRITH

410 HIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY

207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162439

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BORDEN, BETHANY LYN

5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BRANHAM, LUCAS STUART

2220 CRECSENT CLUB DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500



BROWN, ALEXIS CHELBY WADE

139 LILAC LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BROWN, THOMAS DAVID

1295 21ST ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAROUTHERS, THOMAS GLEEN

107 BILL WEST DR TEN MILE, 37880

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



CEBRIAN, MARIANO ANDRES

3904 LAKE HAVEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CHEN, CHUN HSIUNG

1227 SUNSET DR SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 81 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CHRISTIANSON, AARON JONATHAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



COLE, JUSTIN ALLISTER

365 BOYNTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FORGERY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE



COMBS, DENNIS P

1401 N SMITH ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DANIEL, KOTY ALLEN

236 COUNTY ROAD 313 SWEETWATER, 37874

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, CHARLES DEWAYNE

704 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102105

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



DURHAM, ALBERT EMANUEL

6316 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374212328

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VOP (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURIESCOBAR, ESVIN MATHIS4318 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGABRIEL-RAMIREZ, ALEXIS J3635 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNDERAGE DRINKINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN1609 E 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHARRIS, TROY THOMPSON1130 SHADY REST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000HENSLEY, JAMES EDWARDHOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRYHILL, SAMUEL DEAN530 GAUT STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JACKSON, CHARLES EDWARD305 ALLEN ST/ HOMELESS TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LANDERS, VIRGINIA MICHELLE1914 WALDENS EDGE WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771598Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELOWERY, ANNA DEBORD129 BELREE ROAD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MACK, JALONNIE JARIEE3021 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMCCLELLAN, SAMANTHA STAR70 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOORER, MARCUS LAMOUNT232 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICMORALES LOPEZ, LEONEL2926 CALHOUNE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNLICENSED DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINERMORALES-DIAZ, ELDER3505 ROSSVILLE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:VOP (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE)PABLO VIRBES, CRISTIAN3114 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONASSAULT (ON POLICE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPEDRO, VICENTE ITZEP3701 WEST PALMER ST CHICAGO, 60647Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOTTER, JENNY MICHELLE7300 CLINE LN HIXSON, 373432101Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEROACH, WESLEY ADAM104A WILLIAMS ST WOODBURY, 371901037Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEROBERSON, DARLA ROSE3315 LIGHTFOOT MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYSELLERS, ADAM DEAN274 SIMS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankEVADING ARRESTSHAW, JEREMY DALE65 CAMOLOT LANE TUNNELL, 30755Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALESHUTTERS, SYDNEY BRONWYN9104 COVENTRY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SIMS, JASON TODD3403 WHITTAKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISEASSAULT (SIMPLE)STEIGERWALD, CHEVY AUSTIN106 BLEDSO TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASUSKO, MICHAEL RAYMOND8705 ELLINGTON WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARWATSON, CHRISTOPHER TYLER320 HANCOCK RD NE CLEVELAND, 373235257Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000POSS.OF TOOLS TO INERFERE W.ANTI-THEFTSECURITY DVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWILLIAMS, CEDRICK ANTONIO2646 GLASS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062062Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA