Police Say Mayes Instigated Shootout On Cannon Avenue That Ended In Man In Car With Him Getting Killed

Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent "Da Shoota" Mayes for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio "Little Jappy" Sparks, 22. Police said Mayes instigated a shootout on Cannon Avenue that resulted in Sparks being shot in the head as they drove away.

They said Mayes did not take Sparks to the hospital, but drove across town to conceal evidence and borrow a vehicle. Another person finally drove the dying man to the hospital.

They said he was trying to kill the people inside, believing some of them had stolen a large amount of money from him. A 42-year-old woman inside the house was struck in the buttocks by a bullet. Police said Mayes fired multiple shots into a house at 2621 Cannon Ave.They said he was trying to kill the people inside, believing some of them had stolen a large amount of money from him. A 42-year-old woman inside the house was struck in the buttocks by a bullet.

Police said video showed a silver SUV drive by the Cannon Avenue house, then return eight minutes later and park nearby. Two individuals were then seen walking by the house at 2621 Cannon and they began firing at the house.

Police said when the shooting stopped that a man in the house walked outside and pursued the two shooters some 100 yards down the street. He then opened fire as they started to drive off in the silver SUV. One of the bullets struck Sparks in the head.

The man who shot Sparks was not charged.

Police said they found 29 9mm cartridges outside the Cannon Avenue house. They said a Glock 9mm handgun modified to fire fully automatic was found at the 1805 Bennington Dr. residence where Mayes first went after the shooting. It was found to match the weapon used to fire into the residence and strike the female.

Ring video from the Bennington Drive residence showed a person consistent with Mayes giving keys to another individual, who drove Sparks to the hospital.

Police also said that Mays made a Facetime call to the girlfriend of Sparks and showed her the damage to the vehicle.



