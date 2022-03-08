David Jean-Baptiste Hits Last Second 3 From Near Half Court In OT To Send Mocs To Big Dance
Judge Dismisses 27 Counts Of Child Neglect Against Little Lambs Daycare Employee

Tuesday, March 8, 2022
James Carpenter, Jr.
James Carpenter, Jr.

James Carpenter, Jr. appeared in Bradley County Sessions Court Tuesday following a charge of 27 counts of child neglect, regarding a fire at Little Lambs Daycare on Feb. 10.

Ultimately, Judge Sheridan Randolph dismissed the 27 counts of child neglect against the daycare employee, due to his interpretation of the law regarding legal custody. Judge Randolph ruled the statue isn’t broad enough for this charge.

District Attorney General Steve Crump said, “Judge Sheridan Randolph ruled that the children were 'not in the custody' of the daycare and therefore the statue doesn’t apply. We obviously disagree with this ruling. Our office will be presenting the case to a grand jury in its next term.”

Sheriff Steve Lawson followed with, “We are truly disappointed in this ruling. I am confident that our deputies and detectives performed efficiently and executed their job well. The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and present the case to a grand jury as soon as possible.”



March 8, 2022

Police Say Mayes Instigated Shootout On Cannon Avenue That Ended In Man In Car With Him Getting Killed

March 8, 2022

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 22 More Cases

March 8, 2022

Georgia Has 83 More COVID Deaths, 562 New Cases


Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent "Da Shoota" Mayes for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio "Little Jappy" Sparks, 22. Police said Mayes instigated a shootout on Cannon ...

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 37 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,360. There were not ...

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 83 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,183. There are 562 new cases reported on Tuesday, ...



Police Say Mayes Instigated Shootout On Cannon Avenue That Ended In Man In Car With Him Getting Killed

Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent "Da Shoota" Mayes for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio "Little Jappy" Sparks, 22. Police said Mayes instigated a shootout on Cannon Avenue that resulted in Sparks being shot in the head as they drove away. They said Mayes did not take Sparks to the hospital, but drove across town to conceal evidence and borrow ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 22 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Tuesday reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 37 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,360. There were not more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Tuesday, for a total of 1,079. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 52 in Hamilton County, down from 57 on Monday. No ... (click for more)

Opinion

Sen. Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike “Do-Me-True”

You have seen his name on campaign signs: “Mike Dumitru For Circuit Judge” and it is easier to pronounce than it is to spell. But you might as well get used to it, because the dynamic lawyer with a sterling reputation is the odds-on favorite to replace Jeff Hollingworth as a Circuit Court judge in the May 3 rd primary. “Why? Service to others,” came his candid reply. “This is how ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Win! Amazing Buzzer-Beater Shot By David Jean-Baptiste Is ESPN Highlight; Tournament Title Sends Chattanooga To The Big Dance

The night of February 15, 2018 was another drab day in a season full of them for the first year coach Lamont Paris and the Chattanooga Mocs. The Furman Paladins waxed the visiting team 75-56, dropping the Mocs’ conference record to a dismal 3-12. Redshirt freshman David Jean-Baptiste went 0-3 from the field, had two turnovers, and committed four fouls. Four seasons later, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Mocs Miracle In Asheville

Chattanooga's sixth-year senior David Jean-Baptiste decided to say, "Hold my Gatorade" on Monday night. With the Furman Paladins surging ahead on a Mike Bothwell layup with less than five seconds remaining in overtime, Jean-Baptiste took the inbounds pass and dribbled just past the mid-court line, heaving a desperation three-pointer, which hit nothing but net. He called, "Game," ... (click for more)


