State Democrats Rule Frequent Candidate Love Not Bona Fide; He Is Taken Off County Clerk Primary; City Council D8 Runoff Would Be Sept. 15

George Ryan Love, a frequent local candidate, has been ruled off the ballot for the county clerk election.

Election Administrator Scott Allen said state Democrats had ruled him not a "bona fide" candidate.

Mr. Love had qualified to run in the May primary. He was to be the only contender on the Democratic side.

Incumbent Bill Knowles is the sole Republican.

Chester Heathington and Nivek Rucker are running as Independents.

Mr. Love ran in 2016 as a Democrat for the Third Congressional District. Meg Gorman won that Democratic primary. Mr. Love received over 2,000 votes.

He has run three times for mayor of Chattanooga, including last year.

On another election issue, Chris Clem of the Election Commission said if Judge Tom Greenholtz gets elevated to the Criminal Court of Appeals it is not clear how his current Division II seat of Criminal Court would be filled.

Election officials are looking into the matter.

It was noted that no one qualified for Lookout Mountain, Tn., School Board. The Election Commission was told that candidates got together and are going to run as Independents instead of by party.

Concerning a special election on the Aug. 4 ballot for City Council District 8, officials said if a candidate does not get 50 percent + that there will be a runoff on Sept. 15.

Mr. Allen said Asst. City Attorney Phil Noblett said there is no legal requirement for a runoff. However, he said City Council members want a runoff held if there is not a clear winner. The city will be required to pay the full cost of the Sept. 15 election.