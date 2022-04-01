 Friday, April 1, 2022 62.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Alabama Families Sue Vision Hospitality Over Condition Of Downtown Hampton Inn Pool

Friday, April 1, 2022

Two Alabama families have sued Vision Hospitality over the condition of the swimming pool at Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Chattanooga.

Plaintiffs are Charles and Ashley Keith and William and Amy Martin.

The suit also names Hampton Inns Management LLC.

The families from Greenville, Ala. said they checked into the hotel on March 26, 2021. They then took their children to swim in the indoor area of the pool.

They said they brought in dinner on March 27 with plans to eat around the pool. The suit says four-year-old E.C. Keith exited the pool complaining of burning in her private region. Mrs. Keith looked at the area and found no obvious issue. E.C. continued swimming without issue.

On March 29, the parents took E.C. Keith, M.P. Keith (two years old) and W.C. Martin (five years old) to the pool to swim around 8:30 a.m. After less than an hour, E.C. Keith began complaining of a stomach ache and got out of the pool, it was stated. She appeared disoriented, and Ashley Keith went to the lobby to get a drink and snack for her. 

W.C. Martin got out of the pool with complaints of stomach pain.

M.P. Keith also got out of the pool.

The suit says M.P. and W.C. got back into the pool and, within a few minutes, W.C. got out of the pool and M.P., who was near a light pole, began crying and put her hands to her mouth. It says she got out of the pool, but was not walking correctly.

Mrs. Keith picked her up and sat with her. The suit says M.P.'s eyes rolled back and she became unresponsive. Mrs. Keith plead for someone to call 911. At this point, M.P. was unconscious, it was stated.

The suit says M.P. was placed on the floor, and Mrs. Keith tried to revive her. She tried to call 911 from the pool phone, but it was not working.

It says several bystanders with medical backgrounds came to assist.

The suit says E.C. became pale and disoriented. E.C. and M.P. went with Mrs. Keith in the ambulance, and M.P. was unresponsive throughout the trip to Erlanger Hospital, it was stated.

W.C., who was born with an atrial septal defect and who was also experiencing the same symptoms, was also transported to the hospital.

The suit says the physician at the hospital contacted the Hamilton County Health Department and Poison Control. 

The children were treated and released. The discharge diagnosis was chemical reaction/exposure, the suit says.

Hospital notes said, "The child does not smell like chlorine." The notes said the hotel advised the hospital that the chlorine levels were normal.

The complaint says all of the children suffered from syncope, pain in their legs and burning to their genital region.

It says W.C. continues to suffer from recurring rashes and M.P. has had multiple episodes of syncope, fevers, chills, sleep disturbances, muscle aches, fatigue and weight loss. She has episodes of hypoglycemia and has developed chronic sinusitis resulting in multiple sinus surgeries and double ear infections "attributed to the bacteria in the hotel pool water. She has suffered from mucosal thickening and silent seizures, it was stated. 

The suit says the health department inspected the pool on March 29, 2021, and found multiple violations, including with electrical systems, illumination, chemical storage, gas chlorination, lifesaving equipment and the phone. 

It states, "There were also problems with water temperature, turbidity and disinfecting methods, as well as positive bacteriological test results and no approved sanitizing residual. It was found to be completely devoid of chlorine and the Cyanuric Acid Stabilizer was found to be too high. There were also problems with cross connections, sewage disposal and water supply, and the pool was ordered closed."

The suit claims that nine days earlier the hotel had been notified of numerous problems with the pool, but they had not been corrected.

The parents alleged emotional and economical damages.

The suit was filed in Circuit Court by Chattanooga attorneys Steven Dobson and Eric Burnette and Union Springs, Ala., attorney Elizabeth Littell Courson. 

 


April 1, 2022

Alabama Families Sue Vision Hospitality Over Condition Of Downtown Hampton Inn Pool

April 1, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

April 1, 2022

Dalton Police Department Investigating Early Morning Homicide Of Kenneth Ray Townsend


Two Alabama families have sued Vision Hospitality over the condition of the swimming pool at Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Chattanooga. Plaintiffs are Charles and Ashley Keith and William ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

The Dalton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left Kenneth Ray Townsend, 62, dead. The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a small apartment complex near ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Alabama Families Sue Vision Hospitality Over Condition Of Downtown Hampton Inn Pool

Two Alabama families have sued Vision Hospitality over the condition of the swimming pool at Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown Chattanooga. Plaintiffs are Charles and Ashley Keith and William and Amy Martin. The suit also names Hampton Inns Management LLC. The families from Greenville, Ala. said they checked into the hotel on March 26, 2021. They then took their children ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, adding a new Section 11-519, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My April Garden

Only an April Fool could complain about the early spring we’ve been given. My daffodils have already come and gone but it’s hard to resist the old adage, “Plant nothing before April 15. The water table is five inches above normal after the first three months of the year so “on the field of opportunity, it’s plowing time again.” Thank goodness for an ample supply of orchids and ... (click for more)

Sports

Top-Ranked Vols Head To Nashville For In-State Battle vs. #3/9 Vandy

No. 1/1 Tennessee heads west for an SEC East showdown against in-state rival No. 3/9 Vanderbilt this weekend at Hawkins Field in Nashville. MORE INFO GAME & BROADCAST INFO Opponent: Vanderbilt Commodores Dates: April 1-3 Location: Nashville, Tenn. Venue: Hawkins Field Watch: ESPN2/SEC Network/SEC Network+ Listen: Vol Network/UTSports.com ... (click for more)

Rhyne Howard Named WBCA All-American

University of Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Thursday. The Coaches’ All-America team is composed of the 10 best players in Division I regardless of position as chosen by the division’s head coaches. Howard has now earned first-team All-America honors this season ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors