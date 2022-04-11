 Monday, April 11, 2022 63.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Mayor Kelly Proposes Ordinance To Allow Accessory Dwelling Units

Monday, April 11, 2022

Mayor Tim Kelly says he is working to increase housing options and affordability for Chattanooga residents through a proposal that will permit accessory dwelling units on single-family lots under certain conditions.

Accessory dwelling units, alternatively known as in-law suites, carriage houses or granny flats, are often found above garages, in a detached structure or either above or below the principal dwelling.

"And at a time when Chattanooga is suffering from a deficit of more than 5,000 units as housing costs skyrocket, allowing ADUs by right on single-family lots couldn’t come at a better time," Mayor Kelly said. "Chattanooga is on the brink of becoming a city in which our children cannot afford to live, that is unacceptable. This ordinance will allow our seniors to age in place, support multi-generational households, and create energy-efficient housing while also maintaining the character of our neighborhoods.”

The ADU ordinance is the latest piece of Mayor Kelly’s One Chattanooga strategy to expand access to homes Chattanoogans can afford. The average cost of a home has climbed to $290,000, up from $159,000 in 2015, while median household income during the same period rose only slightly to $47,165 from $40,177 in 2015, officials said.

"The 80 percent increase in housing costs has left 43 percent of renters defined as 'housing burdened,' or spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing. And 22 percent of renters are 'housing insecure,' defined as spending more than half of their income on housing costs," the mayor's office said. "Last month, Mayor Kelly launched a $100 million affordable housing initiative seeded by $33 million in city money that will leverage public and private funds to create thousands of units that residents can afford, ranging from supportive housing up to missing-middle homes. The city is working on the initiative in conjunction with the philanthropic, nonprofit and private sectors, creating a capital stack that offers a return on investment for those who help create homes that residents can afford.

"The Kelly administration has also rolled out a number of initiatives to bolster low-income housing providers directly, including offering $100,000 in backing for security deposits, as well as undertaking comprehensive zoning reform to unblock the pipeline of new home construction."

Under the proposed ordinance, ADUs must be permanent structures limited to 700 square feet in size, and only one ADU will be permitted per single-family dwelling. ADUs must be located in the rear or side yard, and will not be permitted in front yards. They will also be height-limited to two stories, and cannot exceed the height of the principal home. 

Existing parking must be maintained or replaced if parking is lost in the course of creating the ADU, and ADUs are required to adhere to the architectural design of the principal home, including the facade, building materials, roof and windows. 

The ordinance does not supersede homeowner association rules or historic district guidelines as they relate to ADUs.


April 11, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman In Bath Hears Window Being Broken; Thieves Won't Get Far In Broken-Down Vehicle

April 11, 2022

Allan Jones Gives Details Of His Better Schools Six-Year Plan

April 11, 2022

Schmidt Says He Is Running For Sessions Judge "To Restore Integrity Of How Judges Obtain Office"


A woman on West 14 th Street Court told police she was taking a bath and heard a loud noise. She later discovered that the window in her living room had been broken. She didn’t see or hear anyone ... (click for more)

Allan Jones released the following statement about his Better Schools Six-Year Plan. "Many of you have asked for more details about my Six Year Plan to fix the Cleveland City Schools System. ... (click for more)

David Schmidt, an assistant district attorney, said he entered the race for General Sessions Court Judge Division 2 "to restore the integrity of how judges obtain office." He said, “From my ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman In Bath Hears Window Being Broken; Thieves Won't Get Far In Broken-Down Vehicle

A woman on West 14 th Street Court told police she was taking a bath and heard a loud noise. She later discovered that the window in her living room had been broken. She didn’t see or hear anyone and doesn’t know why someone would do this. The officer saw the window was broken,. There was no evidence of what may have been used to break it. * * * A woman on Siskin Drive told ... (click for more)

Allan Jones Gives Details Of His Better Schools Six-Year Plan

Allan Jones released the following statement about his Better Schools Six-Year Plan. "Many of you have asked for more details about my Six Year Plan to fix the Cleveland City Schools System. While the plan will continue to evolve, here are my initial goals. TEACHER CONCERNS "First, we will figure out what the problems are – why are the grades so low in our city schools? ... (click for more)

Opinion

Markham, The Masters And Me

What a masterful and memorable celebration of golf this past weekend at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. Scottie Scheffler posted an amazing four rounds, even after a yip or two on the 72nd hole. But my lasting memory of this year's tournament will be not seeing my friend, Bill Markham, standing behind the tee box on 16. Always in view of the TV cameras focused on the challengers ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is Holy Week?

Scott Gunn is an Episcopal priest who has written several books on the contemporary church including “The Way of Love: A Practical Guide to Following Jesus.” FoxNews.com recently called him to explain Holy Week, which started yesterday with Palm Sunday and culminates this weekend with Good Friday and this Sunday with Easter. Scott currently serves as executive director of Forward ... (click for more)

Sports

Hunter Greene Had A Perfectly Okay Major League Debut

ATLANTA. - Modern sports discussions are dominated by hyperbole. Nothing can be average: an action must be “amazing” or “horrendous”, and every first impression will predict the outcome of a player’s career. So it might be going against the grain to call Hunter Greene’s debut performance against Atlanta simply…………solid. His detractors will point to a bevy of fly balls and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Baseball Is Electric

The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team is off to the best start of any team in SEC history. The Big Orange just finished the fourth series sweep of the year in league play, becoming the first team to ever start the conference schedule 12-0. The Vols are now 31-1 on the year and are a consensus number one in the country. They're doing it with bunches of home runs, great pitching, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors