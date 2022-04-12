Katherlyn Geter Endorses Nathaniel Doss For County Commission

County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter, who is not running again, has endorsed Nathaniel Doss III for her District 6 seat.

She said, “One of the greatest leaders stated and asked, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: what are you doing for others? Standing here today gives my heart great joy as it signifies change! The change of service and the change of new.

"On September 13th of last year, I announced my decision not to seek re-election for Hamilton County Commission District five seat. This decision again did not come easy but was necessary. In addition to earning the votes of individuals and families in district 5, that I humbly value and whole-heartedly appreciate each and every day...it would be their trust. This trust is something that I have carried within my heart and mind. It's not a boastful trust, it's not a trust of power, or a trust of words without actions. It is a trust that speaks of integrity, hard work, and service.

"As I previously stated but must clearly state again,I want district five to know that leadership matters. Remember, leadership is more than just names on signs, or a title, or even a position; leadership is about serving! If we are to have true change, a viable future for my children, your children, and our grandchildren then we need policy, we need organizing and we need process!

"With that being said, who we elect to be the next District 5 commissioner truly matters.

"The past is like using the rear-view mirror in our cars. It is good for us to glance back to recognize what was and to see how far we have come. However, if we stare too long and if we are not careful, we can miss what is ahead of us.

"It is with great joy that I am publicly announcing my support and my endorsement of Mr. Nate Doss. We as a community have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate all prospective candidates. Mr. Doss's ability to authentically listen closely to the needs of others and his willingness to serve not only his country but his family, friends and community, illustrates a leader that cares about ALL people. Those that are homeless, the single mothers struggling to make ends meet, married couples, small minority business owners, students, educators...ALL people.

"I have every confidence that Nate Date will continue to be a change that began during my four years in office and I am confident he will serve the people of District 5 with integrity. I am proud of his success and thank you for serving.”