Katherlyn Geter Endorses Nathaniel Doss For County Commission

County Commissioner Katherlyn Geter, who is not running again, has endorsed Nathaniel Doss III for her District 6 seat.

 

She said, “One of the greatest leaders stated and asked, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: what are you doing for others? Standing here today gives my heart great joy as it signifies change! The change of service and the change of new.

 

"On September 13th of last year, I announced my decision not to seek re-election for Hamilton County Commission District five seat. This decision again did not come easy but was necessary. In addition to earning the votes of individuals and families in district 5, that I humbly value and whole-heartedly appreciate each and every day...it would be their trust. This trust is something that I have carried within my heart and mind. It's not a boastful trust, it's not a trust of power, or a trust of words without actions. It is a trust that speaks of integrity, hard work, and service. 

 

"As I previously stated but must clearly state again,I want district five to know that leadership matters. Remember, leadership is more than just names on signs, or a title, or even a position; leadership is about serving! If we are to have true change, a viable future for my children, your children, and our grandchildren then we need policy, we need organizing and we need process!

 

"With that being said, who we elect to be the next District 5 commissioner truly matters.

 

"The past is like using the rear-view mirror in our cars. It is good for us to glance back to recognize what was and to see how far we have come. However, if we stare too long and if we are not careful, we can miss what is ahead of us.

 

"It is with great joy that I am publicly announcing my support and my endorsement of Mr. Nate Doss. We as a community have had the opportunity to observe and evaluate all prospective candidates. Mr. Doss's ability to authentically listen closely to the needs of others and his willingness to serve not only his country but his family, friends and community, illustrates a leader that cares about ALL people. Those that are homeless, the single mothers struggling to make ends meet, married couples, small minority business owners, students, educators...ALL people. 

 

"I have every confidence that Nate Date will continue to be a change that began during my four years in office and I am confident he will serve the people of District 5 with integrity. I am proud of his success and thank you for serving.”

 


Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked her to control her dog. * * * A woman in front of the Mellow Mushroom said her car was parked on the fourth level of the parking garage at 230 Chestnut St. and had been stolen. There

Signal Mountain Approves Water And Sewer Contracts; Sets Lodging Tax With Proceeds To Go For Tourism

At the Signal Mountain Town Council meeting Monday night, two contracts were awarded for repairs to water and sewer infrastructure. Authorization was given to Interim Town Manager Jim Smith to accept a bid of $286,390 as the best of four bids to relocate the water main starting at the entrance onto Palisades Road from Signal Mountain Road. Although the cost was higher than originally

Opinion

Markham, The Masters And Me

What a masterful and memorable celebration of golf this past weekend at the Masters in Augusta, Ga. Scottie Scheffler posted an amazing four rounds, even after a yip or two on the 72nd hole. But my lasting memory of this year's tournament will be not seeing my friend, Bill Markham, standing behind the tee box on 16. Always in view of the TV cameras focused on the challengers

Roy Exum: Vols Football Lands Another In-State Star

Nathan Robinson, a 6'5", 270-pound pass rusher from Greenbrier, Tn., announced Monday morning he was committing to sign a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee. What makes that special is that now three of UT's six commits for the 2023 class are in-state players and there are many of the Big Orange fans who realize Tennessee has been losing some great talent. Last

Sports

Rhyne Howard Goes To Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard, the most decorated player in Kentucky women's basketball history, added another milestone Monday as she was selected first overall at the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. Held at Spring Studios in New York, Howard made history at the draft, becoming the first Kentucky women's basketball player ever to be selected first overall. The native of Cleveland, Tennessee,

VMI's Jake Stephens Joining Mocs Basketball Team

Jake Stephens, a fifth-year senior, will be playing for the UTC Mocs, after playing at VMI under Coach Dan Earl. He is following his coach to Chattanooga as Earl is the new head basketball coach at UTC. The 6'11" Stephens will be joining the Mocs as a graduate student. Stephens was second in the SoCon in scoring (19.6 per game), rebounding (9 per game) and blocks (2 per


