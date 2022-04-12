April 12, 2022
Judge Sherry Paty, candidate for re-election to Chattanooga City Court judge, received an endorsement from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 175.
The endorsement says: ... (click for more)
Four years after the General Assembly passed legislation creating a cold case office to delve into decades-old civil rights crimes, the office opened its doors in the Cordell Hull Building.
... (click for more)
A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked her to control her dog.
* * *
A woman in front of the Mellow Mushroom said her car was parked on the fourth level of the parking garage at 230 Chestnut St. and had been stolen. There ... (click for more)
What a masterful and memorable celebration of golf this past weekend at the Masters in Augusta, Ga.
Scottie Scheffler posted an amazing four rounds, even after a yip or two on the 72nd hole.
But my lasting memory of this year's tournament will be not seeing my friend, Bill Markham, standing behind the tee box on 16. Always in view of the TV cameras focused on the challengers ... (click for more)
Nathan Robinson, a 6'5", 270-pound pass rusher from Greenbrier, Tn., announced Monday morning he was committing to sign a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee. What makes that special is that now three of UT’s six commits for the 2023 class are in-state players and there are many of the Big Orange fans who realize Tennessee has been losing some great talent. Last ... (click for more)
Rhyne Howard, the most decorated player in Kentucky women’s basketball history, added another milestone Monday as she was selected first overall at the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. Held at Spring Studios in New York, Howard made history at the draft, becoming the first Kentucky women’s basketball player ever to be selected first overall.
The native of Cleveland, Tennessee, ... (click for more)
Jake Stephens, a fifth-year senior, will be playing for the UTC Mocs, after playing at VMI under Coach Dan Earl.
He is following his coach to Chattanooga as Earl is the new head basketball coach at UTC.
The 6'11" Stephens will be joining the Mocs as a graduate student.
Stephens was second in the SoCon in scoring (19.6 per game), rebounding (9 per game) and blocks (2 per ... (click for more)