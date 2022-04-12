Early Voting For The May 3 Election Begins Wednesday

Hamilton County voters can take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of early voting for the May 3 Hamilton County Primary and Chattanooga Municipal Election. In-person early voting begins Wednesday, and ends April 28.

Hamilton County voters can choose from six early voting locations: Election Commission office at 700 River Terminal Road, Brainerd Recreation Center at 1010 N Moore Road, Collegedale City Hall at 4910 Swinyar Drive, Hixson Community Center at 5401 School Drive, Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center at 9108 Snow Hill Road, and Soddy Daisy Community Center at 190 Depot St.

“In this primary election Hamilton County voters will choose the candidates for Circuit Court Judge Div.

1-3, Chancellor Part 1 & 2, Criminal Court Judge Div. 1-3, District Attorney, Public Defender, County Mayor, County Commission, County Trustee, Juvenile Court Judge, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Criminal Court Clerk, Juvenile Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, and several School Board seats who will advance to the general election in August. Additionally, a Chattanooga City Court Judge seat is on the May ballot for voters within the Chattanooga City limits,” said Scott Allen, Hamilton County Administrator of Elections.

Starting Wednesday, early voting runs each weekday, including Saturdays, until Thursday, April 28. Hamilton County residents can find early voting hours, polling locations, view sample ballots and much more on elect.hamiltontn.gov, GoVoteTN.gov, or the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is available in the App Store or Google Play.

“Tennessee is stronger when everyone participates in the electoral process. I encourage Hamilton County voters to make their voice heard by taking advantage of our state’s generous Early Voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

To vote early or on Election Day, Hamilton County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are acceptable and other election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Hamilton County Election Commission at 423-209-8683, vote@hamiltontn.gov, or online at elect.hamiltontn.gov.