 Tuesday, April 12, 2022 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Early Voting For The May 3 Election Begins Wednesday

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Hamilton County voters can take advantage of the convenience and flexibility of early voting for the May 3 Hamilton County Primary and Chattanooga Municipal Election. In-person early voting begins Wednesday, and ends April 28.

 

Hamilton County voters can choose from six early voting locations: Election Commission office at 700 River Terminal Road, Brainerd Recreation Center at 1010 N Moore Road, Collegedale City Hall at 4910 Swinyar Drive, Hixson Community Center at 5401 School Drive, Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Training Center at 9108 Snow Hill Road, and Soddy Daisy Community Center at 190 Depot St.

 

“In this primary election Hamilton County voters will choose the candidates for Circuit Court Judge Div.

1-3, Chancellor Part 1 & 2, Criminal Court Judge Div. 1-3, District Attorney, Public Defender, County Mayor, County Commission, County Trustee, Juvenile Court Judge, Sheriff, Circuit Court Clerk, Criminal Court Clerk, Juvenile Court Clerk, County Clerk, Register of Deeds, and several School Board seats who will advance to the general election in August. Additionally, a Chattanooga City Court Judge seat is on the May ballot for voters within the Chattanooga City limits,” said Scott Allen, Hamilton County Administrator of Elections.

 

Starting Wednesday, early voting runs each weekday, including Saturdays, until Thursday, April 28. Hamilton County residents can find early voting hours, polling locations, view sample ballots and much more on elect.hamiltontn.gov, GoVoteTN.gov, or the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is available in the App Store or Google Play.

 

“Tennessee is stronger when everyone participates in the electoral process. I encourage Hamilton County voters to make their voice heard by taking advantage of our state’s generous Early Voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. 

 

To vote early or on Election Day, Hamilton County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are acceptable and other election details, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

 

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Hamilton County Election Commission at 423-209-8683, vote@hamiltontn.gov, or online at elect.hamiltontn.gov.


April 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

April 12, 2022

Rhonda Thurman Endorses Gene-O Shipley In Facebook Posting

April 12, 2022

Unsafe Structures And Flammable Material Lead To Fires At Homeless Encampments


A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked ... (click for more)

District 1 School Board Member Rhonda Thurman went on Facebook on Tuesday to endorse District 1 County Commission candidate and Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-O Shipley. The two posed in ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Fire Department is asking members of the community not to bring flammable or combustible materials to homeless encampments, after a fire consumed two makeshift structures constructed ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Women Argue Over Loose Pit Bull; Police Deter Burglar At Apartments

A woman on Hooker Road in Emma Wheeler Homes told police a loose pit bull ran up to her in her yard. According to the woman, the owner of the pit bull became irate and irrational when she asked her to control her dog. * * * A woman in front of the Mellow Mushroom said her car was parked on the fourth level of the parking garage at 230 Chestnut St. and had been stolen. There ... (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman Endorses Gene-O Shipley In Facebook Posting

District 1 School Board Member Rhonda Thurman went on Facebook on Tuesday to endorse District 1 County Commission candidate and Soddy Daisy Commissioner Gene-O Shipley. The two posed in front of the 62-year-old Soddy Daisy Middle School, which Ms. Thurman said needs replacing. She said she worked closely for many years with Commissioner Fred Skillern, and said they got ... (click for more)

Opinion

Needless And Nitpicking Restrictions

Thanks for the article on Mayor Kelly's proposed ordinance to allow accessory dwelling units on private property in Chattanooga -- I read it twice, to be sure I got the point. And it does sound pretty good. But as good and reasonable as it all sounds, both times as I read it I got stuck on the details that pop up at the end of the article. As written to date, these needful and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Football Lands Another In-State Star

Nathan Robinson, a 6'5", 270-pound pass rusher from Greenbrier, Tn., announced Monday morning he was committing to sign a football scholarship with the University of Tennessee. What makes that special is that now three of UT’s six commits for the 2023 class are in-state players and there are many of the Big Orange fans who realize Tennessee has been losing some great talent. Last ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Preview: Former National Leaue All-Star And Brave Mike Minor Gets Opening Day Start

Outside of the debut of a newly-promoted prospect from single-A, is there more exciting news for minor league fans than whispers of a former MLB'er on a rehab assignment? Mike Minor, once the 2009 first round pick of the Atlanta Braves and a 2019 all star with Texas, is now rehabbing with the Chattanooga Lookouts. The news was originally reported by Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Roundup: Both Teams Dominate

Chattanooga State softball swept Jackson State in four blowouts to improve to 36-6. The Tigers won the first matchup 8-0 in the rain, thanks to good pitching by Sam Ryan and a well-rounded attack. Ryan allowed only three hits, while the Tigers racked up nine of them. Camryn Cernuto went 3-3, scored three runs, and widened the gap between her and number two in the national stolen ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors