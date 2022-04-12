Police Do Not Believe There Is Any Continuing Threat At Volkswagen Plant; However, Security Is Beefed Up

Chattanooga Police, following a shooting at the Volkswagen plant on Monday night, said, “At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a continuing threat to Volkswagen employees or to the public at large.”

Two men who were in a parked vehicle were shot. Their injuries were said to not be life-threatening.

VW officials stated, "The incident that occurred outside our factory last night was tragic, and we are working closely with the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) in their ongoing investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our employees is of utmost priority; therefore, we have increased our security measures and provided counseling services to our team members."