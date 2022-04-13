Rhea County Commission To Hold Special Called Meeting On Broadband

The Rhea County Commission will be holding a special called meeting on Monday, at noon to continue discussion on the pending broadband grant the county is attempting to get to bring fiber optics to the entire county.



In a lengthy discussion during the agenda meeting of the commission, County Executive George Thacker brought the matter up before the commission saying that they have been working for months with Spectrum/Charter to use some of the federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Rhea County would put up a portion of their funds with Spectrum/Charter suppling the rest to fund the project.



Mr. Thacker also said that they have been talking with Bledsoe Telephone Cooperative (BTC), Volunteer Electric Cooperative (VEC) and Spring City Cable who also are seeking grants to cover parts of Rhea County.



“What we are being told now is that if we sign with Spectrum, this will cancel out or nullify the other three companies from getting any of the federal grant money,” said Mr. Thacker.



Chairman Jim Vincent said this was getting all too confusing.



“Spectrum has said that they have about 9 million to split with three counties and that time was closing fast to get this done. Our goal is to get fiber optics available for everyone in Rhea County,“ Mr. Vincent said.



Mr. Thacker pointed out that he likes everyone that is trying to get the grant, but. “BTC will only be doing the 2oo on the mountain, VEC will be doing about 2,500 around the Spring City Area and Spring City Cable will only do about 1,000. This does not cover the whole county and it is not a sure thing that they will get any of the grant money.”

Chairman Vincent also mentioned that “we need to get all that we can and not lose out on. We also want them to put a Charter store back in the area.”

Commissioner Leo Stephens added in that we need to get it in the contract where they stay and not come in and leave in 30 days after they get the contract.

Commissioner Jim Reed said he was “getting down right mad over this matter. I feel like they are making use choose who we are going to deal with. It’s like buying from either Wal-Mart or the Mom and Pop down the street.”