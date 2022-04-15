Police Blotter: Woman Gets New Boyfriend And The Bedroom After 25 Years With Same Guy; Woman Chases Down Purse Thief

A woman on Olive Street called police about a disorder she was having with her ex-boyfriend. The woman said that after approximately 25 years of being together, she has moved on and has a new boyfriend. Her ex is jealous that she has a new boyfriend. Both the ex-boyfriend and the woman are on the lease together at the residence. The woman agreed to stay in the bedroom and the ex-boyfriend agreed to stay in the front living room.

* * *

A man on Starview Lane told police he was coming out to his GMC Yukon to go get groceries when he noticed his driver’s-side window shattered. He walked around his vehicle, noticed extensive damage done and called for police. He said he had not noticed the damage earlier when he came out to walk his dog and believes it might have occurred when he was inside his residence. When asked if he knew anyone who would try to damage his vehicle or a suspect he said it could possibly be his ex-girlfriend, but did not have any evidence since there is a current TPO in place. The officer observed the Yukon had the driver-side window and rear window broken, key marks on the driver's side and an unknown brown substance, similar to melted ice cream, on his driver seat. No other vehicle in the parking lot had any damage. The officer told the man to try and get in contact with his property manager and see if they could review camera footage, if any, in the morning and identify a vehicle or time when this occurred.

* * *

Security of Blue Light at 43 Station St. told police there was a man sitting in a Sierra in the parking lot. Officers at that time observed a black Sierra begin to leave the property and the officer initiated a stop. During further investigation however, it was determined no occupants of the vehicle matched the description given and the people were released. Officers again responded to the scene and were re-informed the party was sitting inside an Xterra. Contact was made with the man and he was asked to step out of the vehicle due to the possibility he had a firearm, which was reported to officers. Once outside the vehicle, the man did not display any level of intoxication. Furthermore, Blue Light staff said the man was not seen with alcohol and did not appear to them to be intoxicated when he left. Staff said the man had been kicked out for arguing with others. On scene and after gauging for intoxication, it was determined the man was not impaired. At the conclusion of this investigation, the man was allowed to leave on his own.

* * *

Police responded to vandalism on Arlington Avenue where police observed a Buick with a broken driver’s window and a broken rear, driver’s side window. Police also observed a broken window on the front of the residence with a hammer stuck in the screen of the window. There were egg shells near the front door of the residence as well. A woman said everyone inside the residence was asleep and did not have any suspect description. The woman said it would cost approximately $350 to repair the house window and approximately $800 to replace the windows on the vehicle. Police patrolled the area and did not locate anyone.

* * *

Police responded to the Circle K at 3729 Tennessee Ave. where the manager said a woman was causing a disorder for unknown reasons. She was trespassed by the manager and the officer witnessed and notified her of the trespass. The woman is aware that she is subject to arrest if she returns to the property.

* * *

A man on Fairview Avenue told police he woke up around 4 p.m. and noticed that his vehicle had heavy damage done to the rear driver's side. He is unsure what had happened to his vehicle, but it had happened during the night time. The officer observed yellow paint on his vehicle and the car was moved about two feet from the spot parked. The damage is estimated at $2,000. The driver's side tail light was heavily damaged and the vehicle suffered a big dent as well.

* * *

A woman at Party Foul at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. said she went to use the restroom and her wallet was inside her jacket. After she was done using the restroom, she went to her vehicle and she could not find her wallet. She was not sure if she lost the wallet or if it was stolen.

* * *

A woman told police she exited Target at 1816 Gunbarrel Road and loaded her purchases into her car. She thinks she left her wallet in the buggy. She didn’t realize she had done so until she went back to Georgia and was going to Walmart. She canceled the credit and debit cards and notified Regions Bank that she has lost them. The officer recommended that she read the website "identitytheft.gov" and also place a watch on her credit record to avoid any identity theft.

* * *

Police received a noise complaint from Homeaway at 1421 Cloverdale Circle coming from apartment 511. While on scene, the officer received another phone call from a separate resident, saying there were loud noises coming from apartment 511. The officer spoke with the resident in 511 and she immediately said she wanted to film this interaction and the officer told her that was fine. The officer told her they have received two complaints in the last hour about noises and police had to follow up. She said the officer was prejudiced and police only follow up on complaints about her. The officer told her that when she calls, she calls about noises in the ceiling and in the walls, and “popping” noises in every room, which are not a courtesy issue, but deal with the structure of the building. She also said the officer responded during the Superbowl, which the officer told her, police again received multiple complaints about the noise. In regards to this incident, she told police she had the music on at this level for quite some time and the officer told her it didn’t seem to be terribly loud. The officer told her if she is pounding on the wall to please stop and be respectful of neighbors.

* * *

A man on Montview Drive told police someone stole his pistol out of his vehicle. He said there were no signs of forced entry. The firearm was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Spring Valley Lane told police she got a text message that her Amazon account had been charged $2,600. She called the number and the person who answered asked her all kind of questions. She gave him her personal information, such as credit card info, where she banks, etc. After the call she realized that she had been scammed. She immediately canceled her credit card and put an alert on her credit record. The officer gave her the info to get on identitytheft.gov and suggested that she also alert her bank.

* * *

A woman on East 23rd Street told police while doing her laundry she had her purse hung on one of the drying racks. While waiting for her laundry, a black male wearing a green jacket and a black toboggan came into the store. He proceeded to take her purse off of the rack and then run for the front door of the coin laundry. The woman chased the man and yelled at him to give her the purse back. The man then gave the purse back and ran out the front door. He was last seen leaving the scene in a gold vehicle. The woman said nothing was taken out of her purse and that he did not leave with any of her items.