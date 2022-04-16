Police Blotter: Officer Buys Steel Toe Boots For Panhandler; Woman Has Boyfriend Trespassed From Her Home

A man was panhandling on the I-24 west offramp to South Moore Road holding a cardboard sign on the left side of the roadway which is not open to pedestrian traffic or have a sidewalk. The man has been given three other warnings for the same offense in the Chattanooga area by this officer. The man explained he had just gotten a new job and was trying to get enough money to buy a pair of boots. The officer gave him a warning and left the area. The officer returned shortly after to find him sitting on a curb waiting for a ride. The officer told him to grab his bags and to get in the patrol vehicle so that he could get steel toe boots for his job. He was taken to Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. and the officer took him inside to the shoe department where he selected a pair of boots and the officer purchased them for him. He left to wait for his ride to arrive and pick him up.

* * *

A woman on Rossville Boulevard told police she was in a verbal argument with her son. They own a business together, but they have differences in how to run the company. This led to a verbal altercation, and the son ended up throwing some of his items on the ground before storming out of the building. The woman explained that the man only disturbed his items. She further explained that she did not need police, and that nothing else transpired. There were no physical marks or anything that appeared to be of concern.

* * *

A man on East 5th Street told police three or four days ago he got text messages which included a picture of a rather attractive female. He said that he had talked to this person at one of the numbers and she sounded to be an Hispanic female. He said somehow the woman hacked his cellphone and got all of his pictures and is now demanding he pay her $2,000. He said he has not complied. He said she has all of his information that is on his cellphone. He changed all of his passwords and will go to Cricket and have his phone number changed.

* * *

A woman at the Hamilton County Health Department at 921 East 3rd St. told police when she returned to her car in the parking garage she found someone had keyed the driver’s side. She believes she may know who did it. When entering the garage there was another vehicle in front of her driving rather slowly. She said she honked at the car, however it maintained its speed. She said she went around the vehicle and parked. The car passed where she had parked, still driving slowly. When asked if words were ever exchanged between her and the other driver, she said they had not and the other driver never acknowledged her. When asked what was her estimate of the damages she estimated around $1,500.

* * *

A woman called police and said her daughter was driving her husband’s vehicle near Highway 58 and Jersey Pike. She said her daughter hit sheetrock that was on the roadway that had fallen off a truck. She said the car sustained damage underneath the passenger, front side. She said a gray piece is hanging off.

* * *

A man on Highway 58 told police someone caused damage to the rear light of his car. There was no damage to the lower half of the vehicle. Officers could not prove another vehicle damaged his vehicle.

* * *

An employee at Belk’s for Women at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. said a man showed up at her job while she was at work. She knows the man and had a restraining order against him that expired. She said she had never had any relationship with him, but he is bi-polar. When the man tried to have a conversation with her, she told him no. As a result, the man left the area, but the woman later saw him still at her job. She wanted to start a paper trail of the incident if she needed to file another restraining order. The officer told her to call mall security if the man returned.

* * *

At the intersection of West 20th Street and Cowart Street there was a shopping cart with metal at the curb and partially in the roadway. Nearby was a black male sitting against the building. The man identified himself and said the cart of metal belonged to him. Police instructed him to remove the cart from the roadway which he did.

* * *

A man on Tunnel Boulevard called police and said he and his girlfriend were being harassed by his ex-wife. He said she was contacting them on Facebook and they kept blocking her, but somehow she was still contacting them. The man wanted to start a report for possible harassment. He stated that if it continued, he wanted to press charges.

* * *

A woman on Ashland Terrace told police she had a trailer full of another woman’s belongings and needed to drop them off with her. Police followed the woman to the other woman’s place where she was staying and they unloaded the trailer without incident.

* * *

An officer saw a vehicle on Hixson Pike with no tag displayed and a light law violation. The driver said she had just left Tremont Tavern. The officer observed her glossy and red eyes, and asked if she would step out and consent to standardized field sobriety tests. She preformed well on the tests and said she had been at work all day and was exhausted. The officer informed the woman of her violations and provided her with a 'Lights on' voucher.

* * *

A woman on Shallowford Road told police her boyfriend was refusing to leave her home. She said he would continue to argue and scream at her, trying to manipulate her into letting him stay. The woman said the boyfriend found out that she was calling the cops and he left in a white Chevrolet Challenger. The officer asked the woman if the argument got physical at any point in time and the woman said it did not, however the boyfriend does threaten her when he is in this state of mind. The officer asked the woman if she feared that her boyfriend would act on these threats and she said she did not. The officer asked the woman how she would like to proceed and she said she would like to break it off completely and for the man not to come back to her home. The officer told the woman that if police could speak with her boyfriend he would be trespassed from her property. The officer then told the woman to call police if the man returns back to her home.