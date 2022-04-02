Police Blotter: Man Cleaning Gun Shoots Into Neighbor's Apartment; Woman Thinks Man Is In Her Tiny Closet

A woman in an apartment on East Brainerd Road called police and said a bullet had traveled through a wall into her bedroom. Police observed the bedroom, collected the fragment of the bullet and investigated the room for the trajectory of the bullet. The bullet came through her closet wall and in through her bedroom wall. The woman was not injured from the incident and police told her they would speak with her neighbor to see if it came from next door. Police spoke with the man next door and asked if he had heard any firearms go off. He said yes and police told him they observed a bullet possibly coming from his apartment and asked if they could check the apartment for anything that would lead to believe the trajectory of the bullet came from inside his apartment and into the woman’s apartment. The man gave police verbal consent to search the apartment and he led police to his firearm. Police asked the man what had transpired and he said he was cleaning his firearm (9mm Smith & Wesson Shield) and it accidentally went off, which fired into the woman’s apartment. When police recovered the firearm, it was loaded with one in the chamber and a fully loaded mag. Neither the woman or her neighbor was harmed in this incident and the neighbor was apologetic. Police recovered the man’s firearm and inserted it into Property for safekeeping. The woman did not want to press any charges against her neighbor.

Officers were dispatched to West 21st Street to a suspicious vehicle call. They spoke with the driver who said he had been parked in front of the hotel he is staying at with his female friend for about 15 minutes. He was in the process of dropping her off at her car. There were no apparent violations.

A woman on Holiday Hills Circle told police her mother has dementia and left their home through her bedroom window sometime after 1 a.m. Police found her mother in the parking lot of 6441 Bonny Oaks Dr. and brought her home.

A man was sleeping in the third-floor hallway of the Motel 6 at 2440 Williams St. He was run on info channel and came back with negative warrants. The front desk employee did not wish to press charges and the man was released.

A man on North Hickory Street called police and wanted information about the eviction process.

A man on Rogers Road said he was a tenant there and a man who was visiting his girlfriend got into an argument with him. He said he wanted the man to leave the property. Police asked the other man to leave and he did so without incident.

A man on Williams Street told police sometime after midnight, someone broke out the right front window of his 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser and stole numerous items. He said everything in his vehicle was tossed about. He will make a list of everything taken and call back once he has it prepared.

A man at Patten Towers at 1 East 11th St. told police he wanted to make a police report in reference to an acquaintance. The man said his acquaintance will make threatening comments towards him when he passes by the hallway or whenever he sees him. The man asked police to speak with the other man about the matter. Police responded to the apartment where the other man stays and spoke with him about the matter. He told police this has been an ongoing occurrence between them. He said the man always threatens to call police on him and says he will have him put in jail. Police asked both men to stay away from each other to prevent any further disorders. Both said they would stay away from each other.

A woman at the Baymont at 7017 Shallowford Road told police her 2017 Hyundai Sonata was parked to the left side of the motel. She said her trunk latch is broken so her trunk is tied down with a piece of rope which someone cut to gain entry. She said a witness who does not want to be involved told her it was a young white male about 5'11" with tattoos all over who got in her trunk and stole her property. She said the witness told her he walked to the Waffle House nearby and got in a car driven by someone else. She had no other information about the suspect.

A woman on Maromede Lane told police she had been several different places throughout the day. After she got home, she found that her vehicle had been damaged. There is damage to the left front fender, the left rear fender and taillight. She does not know who may have hit her vehicle, or where it was when it got hit.

A man on Tunnel Boulevard told police his vehicle had been stolen. He said it was parked on the curb and last saw the vehicle around 9 p.m. the previous night. The man said when he noticed it gone his neighbor told him when she got home at 5 a.m. the vehicle was not there. The man said there were no keys with the vehicle. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC.

A woman on Shallowford Road told police there was a man in her closet, which was not big enough to fit an average person. Police looked throughout the woman’s apartment and did not find anyone. Police said she was very frantic and was not making much sense. Police left the scene after the woman said a friend was going to come sit with her.