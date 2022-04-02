New Riverwalk Extension To Be Officially Opened At Hello St. Elmo Event

The newest section of the Tennessee Riverwalk will be officially opened on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in St. Elmo.

It runs from an existing trail head off St. Elmo Avenue past the new Public grocery and on to the Incline Railway.

Elmo neighborhood street festival. The cutting of the ribbon by Mayor Tim Kelly and City Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley will be during the Hello St.Elmo neighborhood street festival.

Event Schedule:

4pm Traffic Blocked along St. Elmo Ave between 38th & Tennessee Ave; Street Festival open to the public; Live music at 1885 begins

4:30pm Speeches by Councilwoman Raquetta Dotley & Mayor Tim Kelly + Riverwalk Ribbon-Cutting near the corner of St. Elmo Ave & Tennessee Ave

4:50pm Interactive Step Dance Performance by Mary Taylor's Steppers (time to dust off your electric slide!) near the corner of St. Elmo Ave & Tennessee Ave

5:30pm Kid Parade begins at 38th & St. Elmo Ave and travels south toward Tennessee Ave (kids are encouraged to dress up; non-motorized wheels are welcome--bikes, trikes, unicycles, roller skates, skateboards, wagon "floats," etc; walking on foot is just fine too; parents are encouraged to join & assist)

6pm Corgi King & Queen Announced at 38th & St. Elmo Ave; Corgi Parade travels south toward Tennessee Ave

8pm St. Elmo Ave Reopens to Traffic

Transportation & Parking:

We encourage all who can to walk, bike, or shuttle to the event.

If you must drive, note that Food City is generously opening their lot to the public for free parking, while the nearby Carta lot is just $2. If the distance from Food City or the Carta lot proves prohibitive for you or anyone in your party, please reach out to the host directly. We are committed to making this event accessible to all.

Please let us know if you'd like to get involved: https://forms.gle/3zRMQeFP96ksQinj9

Huge thanks to our sponsors: Chattanooga Division of Transportation, Goodman Coffee Roasters, 1885 Grill, Food City, and Wonderpress Printing!

Disclaimer: We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our participants. You must follow all posted instructions while attending "Hello, St. Elmo!". An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and participants with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By attending "Hello, St. Elmo!", you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."