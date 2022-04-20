 Wednesday, April 20, 2022 46.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

HCSO Reentry Program Officially Launches Work Release Program In Partnership With Southern Spear Ironworks For Silverdale Inmates

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Re-Entry Program will officially launch its new Work Release Program in partnership with Southern Spear Iron Works at its fabrication facility at 55 Workman Road at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

 

During this event, personnel from the HCSO Re-Entry Program and Southern Spear Ironworks will highlight the successes of the initial testing phase of this innovative initiative and how the program will move forward utilizing inmates from the Silverdale Detention Center. 

 

The HCSO Re-Entry Program was created to assist inmates who are incarcerated at the Silverdale Detention Center gain the skills, programming, and resources necessary to successfully integrate back into society.

In order to do this, the HCSO Re-Entry Program offers inmates educational programming and classes targeted at reducing recidivism, locating stable housing and employment, educational courses and GED based learning, family support and substance abuse assistance, and mental health related programs. The Re-Entry Program currently has over 100 participants (inmates) and offers educational classes to both men and women.

 

The HCSO Re-Entry Program launched the Work Release Program in November 2021 with Southern Spear Ironworks and tested the program with one inmate. Since that time, there have been three additional inmates to complete this program. To date, all four inmates have been released from Silverdale and work full-time at Southern Spear Ironworks.

 


Police Blotter: Repeat Beer Thief Steals 4 Cans Of Steel Reserve From Walgreens; Woman Makes Off With Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Jewelry When Clerk Steps Away To Get Measurement

Joe Glascock's Vision For Red Bank Park Is Finally Fulfilled

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/20/22


The store manager at Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police that a black male came into the store and put four 16-oz. cans of Steel Reserve beer into his backpack, walked out of the store

The ribbon cutting for a new playground in Red Bank beside the Community Center was held on Monday afternoon. The commissioners each praised the city's public works department for their help

(click for more)



Senator Blackburn: A Time For Renewal

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine

Roy Exum: A Two-Sided Coin

The conversation drifted to scrapbooks. Those of us old enough remember that scrapbooks chronicled our lives back in the day, filled with pictures and letters from friends and quotations we yearned to memorize. But today we keep pictures on our iPhones, we text rather than put a stamp on a thank-you note that was once kept and savored in our scrapbooks. Oh, how I long to see mine ... (click for more)

Tech Scores Early In 5-3 Win Over Chattanooga

"The Biggest Game They've Ever Played" - Atlanta United Preview

A mystical wizard (I'm talking about Gandalf's kind, not Bradley Beal or Deni Avdija's) might struggle to conjure the amount of magic the Chattanooga Football Club will need to make it another round in the US Open Cup. Downing Memphis 901 a few weeks ago was a terrific accomplishment, but that USL team was a leaf in the wind compared to the full-blown storm CFC will face on Wednesday.

"The Biggest Game They've Ever Played" - Atlanta United Preview

A mystical wizard (I’m talking about Gandalf’s kind, not Bradley Beal or Deni Avdija’s) might struggle to conjure the amount of magic the Chattanooga Football Club will need to make it another round in the US Open Cup. Downing Memphis 901 a few weeks ago was a terrific accomplishment, but that USL team was a leaf in the wind compared to the full-blown storm CFC will face on Wednesday. ... (click for more)


