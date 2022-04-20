HCSO Reentry Program Officially Launches Work Release Program In Partnership With Southern Spear Ironworks For Silverdale Inmates

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Re-Entry Program will officially launch its new Work Release Program in partnership with Southern Spear Iron Works at its fabrication facility at 55 Workman Road at a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

During this event, personnel from the HCSO Re-Entry Program and Southern Spear Ironworks will highlight the successes of the initial testing phase of this innovative initiative and how the program will move forward utilizing inmates from the Silverdale Detention Center.

The HCSO Re-Entry Program was created to assist inmates who are incarcerated at the Silverdale Detention Center gain the skills, programming, and resources necessary to successfully integrate back into society.

In order to do this, the HCSO Re-Entry Program offers inmates educational programming and classes targeted at reducing recidivism, locating stable housing and employment, educational courses and GED based learning, family support and substance abuse assistance, and mental health related programs. The Re-Entry Program currently has over 100 participants (inmates) and offers educational classes to both men and women.

The HCSO Re-Entry Program launched the Work Release Program in November 2021 with Southern Spear Ironworks and tested the program with one inmate. Since that time, there have been three additional inmates to complete this program. To date, all four inmates have been released from Silverdale and work full-time at Southern Spear Ironworks.