Baron King Chosen As CEO Of The Chattanooga Community Kitchen

The Chattanooga Community Kitchen has chosen Baron King to be the new CEO of the organization.

Mr. King recently served as executive director for Liberty Ministries, Inc, a large nonprofit prison ministry in Schwenksville, Pa. Prior to Liberty, he served as the director of health and counseling services, as well as clinical supervisor and adjunct professor in the graduate counseling program at Cairn University.

The chair of Community Kitchen’s board of directors, Kent Davis, said, “The executive board

of the Community Kitchen is pleased to welcome Baron King to the position of CEO.

We believe

that his experience has uniquely prepared him to lead the Community Kitchen forward in this

post pandemic environment. We look forward to working with Baron to positively affect

homelessness both now and in the future.”

Mr. King will be officially starting his role as CEO on May 16 and is passionate about working

with underserved populations and providing services that meet their bio-psycho-socio-spiritual

and vocational needs. Some of his other leadership experiences include numerous short-term

mission trips to Nepal, Kashmir, Philippines, France and Katrina relief efforts.

Bill Wilkerson, board member and chair of the CEO search committee said, “We are excited that

Baron is joining us. His combination of experience and compassion is the perfect fit for our

mission."